 

Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold Over 6.1 m and 8.96 g/t Gold Over 13.7 m

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report new assay results for the Blueberry Zone, including the discovery of a new mineralization trend that runs oblique to the historic Blueberry Vein target. Intersection of multiple high-grade intervals along strike (including 22.3 g/t gold over 6.1 m), define an intensely mineralized gold trend oriented north-south. This new target remains open along strike and depth, with numerous high-grade grab samples delineating a zone that exceeds 800 metres in strike length. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 2 km north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine.

CEO, Bradley Rourke commented: “Fantastic drill results in an ideal location! This new Blueberry trend is a near surface target, literally situated on a road. The grades and widths of these results get us extremely excited about the economic potential of the area. Bolstered by the high-grade grab samples from this year, drilling in 2021 will see us aggressively step out along this new trend to establish the full extent of this remarkably large and high-grade system.”

Table 1: Selected results from new drill assays results from the Blueberry Zone.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a9e568f-496c-4495 ...

*true width, is estimated to be 80-90% of interval width

Blueberry Zone

The Bow Property’s Blueberry Zone is located just 2 km NE of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada’s Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein has only limited reported drilling. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie’s 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received so far in 2020, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralizing structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This near surface zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and establishing the orientation and continuity of it was a priority during the 2020 drill program. A total 1609 metres in 11 holes were drilled into the Blueberry Zone during 2020. Future drill campaigns will increasingly step out along strike and at depth to further define the extent and grade of the zone.

