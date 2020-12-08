Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold Over 6.1 m and 8.96 g/t Gold Over 13.7 m

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report new assay results for the Blueberry Zone, including the discovery of a new mineralization trend that runs oblique to the historic Blueberry Vein target. Intersection of multiple high-grade intervals along strike (including 22.3 g/t gold over 6.1 m), define an intensely mineralized gold trend oriented north-south. This new target remains open along strike and depth, with numerous high-grade grab samples delineating a zone that exceeds 800 metres in strike length. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 2 km north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine.



CEO, Bradley Rourke commented: “Fantastic drill results in an ideal location! This new Blueberry trend is a near surface target, literally situated on a road. The grades and widths of these results get us extremely excited about the economic potential of the area. Bolstered by the high-grade grab samples from this year, drilling in 2021 will see us aggressively step out along this new trend to establish the full extent of this remarkably large and high-grade system.”