 

Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Retail Brand, BEYOND / HELLO, and Holistic Industries Collaborate to Bring “Garcia Hand Picked” to Santa Barbara Cannabis Consumers

New Strains of Garcia Hand Picked, Merchandise and Accessories Now Available for Purchase at BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the Company’s retail brand, BEYOND / HELLO, and Holistic Industries, one of the leading cannabis companies in the country, have collaborated to bring Garcia Hand Picked (“GHP”) to cannabis consumers in Santa Barbara. 

Starting on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara will make GHP, a cannabis collection developed by Holistic Industries in partnership with the Garcia Family to honor and celebrate the legacy of Jerry Garcia, available for purchase. GHP cannabis strains available at BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara include: Chemdog (Sativa), SFV OG (Indica), Fire OG (Hybrid), among others. In addition, other GHP merchandise apparel and accessories will also be available for purchase at Jushi’s flagship retail location in California.

“We’re excited to pay homage to the legacy of Jerry Garcia, the counterculture icon and frontman of the psychedelic rock band, the Grateful Dead,” said Jushi Creative Director Andreas Neumann. “Garcia Hand Picked products, merchandise and accessories resonate Garcia’s values and beliefs, many of which are not only relevant, but continue to be echoed across the cannabis movement today. We’re confident our customers will fall in love with these new products because they deliver consistent, powerful results just like a ‘77 Help>Slip>Franklin’s. Over the coming year, we look forward to bringing our customers more unique brand experiences and rolling out new partnerships and collaborations with other artists like my friends from the ‘stoner rock’ band, Queens of the Stone Age.”

Located conveniently near Loreto Plaza in the heart of Santa Barbara at 3516 State Street, BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara customers can shop for GHP and other cannabis products in-store and through its online shopping experience at www.beyond-hello.com, which enables consumers to view real-time pricing and product availability, and then reserve products for convenient in-store pickup. In the near future, BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara will also be adding delivery services as permitted by the City of Santa Barbara.

