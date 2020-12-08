EDI challenges new CME fees as anti-competitive and illegal

The requirement for redistributors to list their clients is an indication thatthe exchange will ultimately start charging end users, which will negativelyimpact small traders and investors. It will also enable the CME to cut out thedata vendors and go directly to their clients.In June this year the SEC and the US Department of Justice (DoJ) agreed on aformal partnership, with the SEC asking the DoJ to look at the anti-competitivepractices in the securities industry; EDI is now asking that the CME is lookedat in the same way by the DoJ and the CFTC.Jonathan Bloch, founder and CEO of EDI, said: "Exchanges appear hell-bent ondeveloping monopolistic practices and they have to be stopped. A couple ofexchanges have recently been challenged on the legitimacy of their new feestrategies and, although they won, it is very likely that their practices willbe looked at by the DoJ, so I'm sure they're rueing the day they stepped intothe courtroom. We would like to see the DoJ review the CME's new plans. Startingin 2021, the CME intends to charge redistributors like EDI $30,000 a year foreach of its markets (CME, CBOT, Nymex, and Comex), i.e. a total of $120,000 peryear, exerting unnecessary financial pressure on companies already squeezed bythe economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We see this as part of adisturbing trend, as exchanges have been introducing new types of fees nearlyevery year."He added: "The CME's actions have not received much scrutiny from theregulators, certainly when compared to the regulation of fees imposed by thesecurities exchanges. As a result, the cost of obtaining data from thecommodities exchanges will be exponentially higher. This is clearlyanti-competitive, anti-trust and, according to our legal advisors, illegal. Thismust not be allowed to happen."EDI is asking the relevant bodies to examine the actions taken by the CME withan eye to their anti-competitive impact, especially given CME's marketdominance. EDI has also asked for confirmation that the CME has certified thenew policy under the Commodity Exchange Act and its regulations, after a reviewof self-certification fillings came back null.In a further abuse of the exchange's power, while redistributors of CME'shistorical data will now be required to pay for the data, its own historicaldata product, DataMine, will have an unfair advantage, therefore raising seriousconcerns about antitrust.Please email for copy of the letter.Editorial contactsJohn NorrisMoonlight IQ Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 4770Email: edi@moonlightiq.com (about:blank)About EDISince 1994, Exchange Data International (EDI) has been helping the globalfinancial community make informed decisions with high-quality securitiesreference data, corporate actions and end of day pricing services. EDI'sbusiness model of selling customizable datasets that covers all major markets,instead of renting out fixed datasets, differentiates it from other providersand offers clients better value.EDI is based in London, with offices in New York and India and Morocco. For moreinformation, visit http://www.exchange-data.com/ .Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151163/4785266OTS: Exchange Data International (EDI)