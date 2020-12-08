EDI challenges new CME fees as anti-competitive and illegal
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 08.12.2020, 14:15 | 50 | 0 |
London And, New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Challenger data provider, Exchange Data
International ( EDI (http://www.exchange-data.com/) ), has written to the CFTC,
the heads of the relevant Committees of the US House of Representatives, and the
US Senate - which oversee the CFTC - requesting they investigate the CME Group's
(CME) plans to charge for what has always been a no-fee service. Legal advice
taken by EDI views the CME's new fee policies as illegal, anti-competitive, and
extremely disruptive. If the CME is allowed to proceed with its actions, the
practical impact will be devasting for redistributors of the data, especially
the small and mid-sized vendors.
The new fees for historical data are a clear misuse of power by the exchange and
a radical departure from long-standing practices of all other major exchanges,
including the ICE USA, Eurex, Euronext, and Nasdaq OMX Nordic exchanges.
Furthermore, the CME is planning to charge fees for data for which it does not
own copyright, such as historical prices for commodities, including corn, crude
oil, and gold, as these data points are already widely available in the public
domain.
International ( EDI (http://www.exchange-data.com/) ), has written to the CFTC,
the heads of the relevant Committees of the US House of Representatives, and the
US Senate - which oversee the CFTC - requesting they investigate the CME Group's
(CME) plans to charge for what has always been a no-fee service. Legal advice
taken by EDI views the CME's new fee policies as illegal, anti-competitive, and
extremely disruptive. If the CME is allowed to proceed with its actions, the
practical impact will be devasting for redistributors of the data, especially
the small and mid-sized vendors.
The new fees for historical data are a clear misuse of power by the exchange and
a radical departure from long-standing practices of all other major exchanges,
including the ICE USA, Eurex, Euronext, and Nasdaq OMX Nordic exchanges.
Furthermore, the CME is planning to charge fees for data for which it does not
own copyright, such as historical prices for commodities, including corn, crude
oil, and gold, as these data points are already widely available in the public
domain.
The requirement for redistributors to list their clients is an indication that
the exchange will ultimately start charging end users, which will negatively
impact small traders and investors. It will also enable the CME to cut out the
data vendors and go directly to their clients.
In June this year the SEC and the US Department of Justice (DoJ) agreed on a
formal partnership, with the SEC asking the DoJ to look at the anti-competitive
practices in the securities industry; EDI is now asking that the CME is looked
at in the same way by the DoJ and the CFTC.
Jonathan Bloch, founder and CEO of EDI, said: "Exchanges appear hell-bent on
developing monopolistic practices and they have to be stopped. A couple of
exchanges have recently been challenged on the legitimacy of their new fee
strategies and, although they won, it is very likely that their practices will
be looked at by the DoJ, so I'm sure they're rueing the day they stepped into
the courtroom. We would like to see the DoJ review the CME's new plans. Starting
in 2021, the CME intends to charge redistributors like EDI $30,000 a year for
each of its markets (CME, CBOT, Nymex, and Comex), i.e. a total of $120,000 per
year, exerting unnecessary financial pressure on companies already squeezed by
the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We see this as part of a
disturbing trend, as exchanges have been introducing new types of fees nearly
every year."
He added: "The CME's actions have not received much scrutiny from the
regulators, certainly when compared to the regulation of fees imposed by the
securities exchanges. As a result, the cost of obtaining data from the
commodities exchanges will be exponentially higher. This is clearly
anti-competitive, anti-trust and, according to our legal advisors, illegal. This
must not be allowed to happen."
EDI is asking the relevant bodies to examine the actions taken by the CME with
an eye to their anti-competitive impact, especially given CME's market
dominance. EDI has also asked for confirmation that the CME has certified the
new policy under the Commodity Exchange Act and its regulations, after a review
of self-certification fillings came back null.
In a further abuse of the exchange's power, while redistributors of CME's
historical data will now be required to pay for the data, its own historical
data product, DataMine, will have an unfair advantage, therefore raising serious
concerns about antitrust.
Please email for copy of the letter.
Editorial contacts
John Norris
Moonlight IQ Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 4770
Email: edi@moonlightiq.com (about:blank)
About EDI
Since 1994, Exchange Data International (EDI) has been helping the global
financial community make informed decisions with high-quality securities
reference data, corporate actions and end of day pricing services. EDI's
business model of selling customizable datasets that covers all major markets,
instead of renting out fixed datasets, differentiates it from other providers
and offers clients better value.
EDI is based in London, with offices in New York and India and Morocco. For more
information, visit http://www.exchange-data.com/ .
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151163/4785266
OTS: Exchange Data International (EDI)
the exchange will ultimately start charging end users, which will negatively
impact small traders and investors. It will also enable the CME to cut out the
data vendors and go directly to their clients.
In June this year the SEC and the US Department of Justice (DoJ) agreed on a
formal partnership, with the SEC asking the DoJ to look at the anti-competitive
practices in the securities industry; EDI is now asking that the CME is looked
at in the same way by the DoJ and the CFTC.
Jonathan Bloch, founder and CEO of EDI, said: "Exchanges appear hell-bent on
developing monopolistic practices and they have to be stopped. A couple of
exchanges have recently been challenged on the legitimacy of their new fee
strategies and, although they won, it is very likely that their practices will
be looked at by the DoJ, so I'm sure they're rueing the day they stepped into
the courtroom. We would like to see the DoJ review the CME's new plans. Starting
in 2021, the CME intends to charge redistributors like EDI $30,000 a year for
each of its markets (CME, CBOT, Nymex, and Comex), i.e. a total of $120,000 per
year, exerting unnecessary financial pressure on companies already squeezed by
the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We see this as part of a
disturbing trend, as exchanges have been introducing new types of fees nearly
every year."
He added: "The CME's actions have not received much scrutiny from the
regulators, certainly when compared to the regulation of fees imposed by the
securities exchanges. As a result, the cost of obtaining data from the
commodities exchanges will be exponentially higher. This is clearly
anti-competitive, anti-trust and, according to our legal advisors, illegal. This
must not be allowed to happen."
EDI is asking the relevant bodies to examine the actions taken by the CME with
an eye to their anti-competitive impact, especially given CME's market
dominance. EDI has also asked for confirmation that the CME has certified the
new policy under the Commodity Exchange Act and its regulations, after a review
of self-certification fillings came back null.
In a further abuse of the exchange's power, while redistributors of CME's
historical data will now be required to pay for the data, its own historical
data product, DataMine, will have an unfair advantage, therefore raising serious
concerns about antitrust.
Please email for copy of the letter.
Editorial contacts
John Norris
Moonlight IQ Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 4770
Email: edi@moonlightiq.com (about:blank)
About EDI
Since 1994, Exchange Data International (EDI) has been helping the global
financial community make informed decisions with high-quality securities
reference data, corporate actions and end of day pricing services. EDI's
business model of selling customizable datasets that covers all major markets,
instead of renting out fixed datasets, differentiates it from other providers
and offers clients better value.
EDI is based in London, with offices in New York and India and Morocco. For more
information, visit http://www.exchange-data.com/ .
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151163/4785266
OTS: Exchange Data International (EDI)
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0