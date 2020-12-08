 

Solace Technology Helps the Federal Aviation Administration Streamline Data Flow for NextGen Weather Systems

Fully automated program enhances safety and optimizes usage of air space by alerting air traffic management systems about exceptional weather up to eight hours in advance

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is using Solace's market-leading event streaming and management platform to efficiently collect and distribute the real-time information required to power their NextGen Weather Systems, which are comprised of Common Support Services – Weather (CSS-Wx) and NextGen Weather Processor (NWP). The NextGen Weather System's processing platform supports the identification of traffic flow constraints and en-route safety hazards, and provides translated weather information needed to predict route blockage and airspace capacity constraints up to eight hours in advance.

As stated on the FAA website, "NWP combines information from weather radars, environmental satellites, lightning, meteorological observations (from surface stations and aircraft), and NOAA numerical forecast model output to generate improved products for all FAA users and National Airspace System (NAS) stakeholders."

The application of Solace technology to NextGen Weather Systems is an example of FAA's NAS Enterprise Message Service (NEMS), an implementation of message-oriented middleware commonly called System Wide Information Management (SWIM) in the aviation space. NEMS is a NAS-wide system that provides the digital data sharing backbone for their many and varied NextGen initiatives and is based on Solace technology.

According to the FAA website, "SWIM enables increased common situational awareness and improved NAS agility to deliver the right information to the right people at the right time. SWIM is the infrastructure that offers a single point of access for aviation data, with producers of data publishing it once and users accessing the information they need through a single connection."

For NextGen Weather Systems specifically, PubSub+ will handle the process of dealing with diverse data formats and ensuring the real-time delivery of weather data via the NWP Aviation Weather Display (AWD), and to systems like Time-Based Flow Management (TBFM) and Traffic Flow Management System. These systems, which also interact with Common Support Services-Weather (CSS-Wx), process massive amounts of weather data and produce decision support information to the Air Traffic decision-makers directly responsible for ensuring both safety and the optimal use of air space at all times, especially during inclement weather.

