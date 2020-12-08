 

From Low-Code to High Gear Mendix Helps Revolutionize Motorcycle Apparel Design for REV'IT!

-  New Clarity app handles details and give designers 20% more time to focus on innovation

-  Digitalized product data management system built in six months with low-code

-  New app enables feedback on visual data on mobile and handheld devices, rapidly and accurately generates new technical specs, and ensures compliance with strict European safety regs

-  Speeds workflow with improved cross-functional collaboration, shortening time-to-market for motorcycle outerwear makers

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced that Dutch motorcycle clothing and equipment brand, REV'IT!, has used the Mendix platform to custom-build a product data management (PDM) system that streamlines the company's design workflow and development process. REV'IT! worked with Mendix solution provider, Solvos, to develop a digitalized system that meets the strict requirements demanded by this manufacturing process, shaving costs, shortening time-to-market, and giving back designers 20% of their time to concentrate on innovation.

Successful product development for this luxury market requires numerous design iterations to ensure real-world performance and proper fit for the wearer while tracking pricing and engineered materials from third-party suppliers around the world. Furthermore, in the European Union, tailored motorcycle outerwear and equipment is subject to safety regulations and certification. As a result, clothing designers for motorcycle enthusiasts must race towards two parallel goals: Garments and materials need to meet exacting safety standards for protection in an accident, while also delivering an aesthetic look for the market's fashion-conscious consumers. Product data management solutions  exist for fashion or technical design, but none of the off-the-shelf PDM solutions provide the capabilities necessary to aid collaborative teams of designers, engineers, and product managers who must track complex requirements for both form and function. And so REV'IT! decided to pursue its own solution.

