 

State of Vermont, NIC Vermont Launch New Outdoor Recreation Mobile App

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife has launched the Vermont Outdoors mobile application, a new tool to help citizens and visitors explore outdoor recreational opportunities in ways that meet COVID-19 pandemic safety practices.

Built in partnership with the state’s digital government services partner, NIC Vermont, the mobile app provides a wide offering of features, including interactive maps, and enables users to easily access policy information and guidelines for activities, such as hunting, trapping, fishing, boating and hiking in Vermont.

“Vermont Outdoors is an exciting way for us to let Vermonters and others know how to experience our great wildlife recreation opportunities safely,” said Louis Porter, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. “From hunters to anglers to birdwatchers, those who want to experience Vermont’s wildlife and wild places can carry an up-to-date guide in their pocket about how and where to do so. This app is available for different phone platforms, includes both online and offline information, and even gives users the ability to help the Department in its wildlife conservation and recreation mission by letting us know what they see.”

Since the initial launch prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, Vermont Outdoors has more than 4,600 downloads. New features are planned for later this year and next and will introduce even more useful tools and resources, particularly for activities popular in the spring and summer seasons. Vermont Outdoors is currently available for download in both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for both Android and iOS devices, respectively.

NIC Vermont

NIC Vermont is the official digital government partner for the State of Vermont. Managed through a unique public-private partnership, NIC Vermont builds and manages interactive government services on behalf of the state and is a wholly owned subsidiary of digital government firm NIC, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

About NIC Inc.

NIC, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

NIC Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

State of Vermont, NIC Vermont Launch New Outdoor Recreation Mobile App The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife has launched the Vermont Outdoors mobile application, a new tool to help citizens and visitors explore outdoor recreational opportunities in ways that meet COVID-19 pandemic safety practices. Built in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data Evaluating Potential of Liso-cel Across Leukemia and Lymphomas ...
Opendoor Technologies to Trade on Nasdaq as “OPEN”
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Arkansas Awarded Digital States Survey Citizen Centric Award
07.12.20
West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office Wins National Award for One Stop Business Portal
02.12.20
Utah.gov, NIC Utah Offering Scenic Video Conference Backgrounds
24.11.20
Beaverhead County, Montana, Burn Permits Available Online
22.11.20
NIC’s Free COVID-19 Testing Solution Expands to Northwest Kansas

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.05.20
1
NIC Inc. eure Meinungen?