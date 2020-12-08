CommScope , a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, today announced that the City of Wyandotte , Michigan, located 11 miles south of Detroit, has partnered with CommScope to accelerate its digital transformation by delivering high-capacity, low-latency connectivity to nearly 25,000 residents. By providing both the fiber technology and expertise, CommScope will enable nearly 13,000 homes and more than 700 commercial buildings to have access to a new network with up to 10Gbps of internet, IP video and smart home services.

City of Wyandotte Turns to CommScope for Next Generation Connectivity (Photo: Business Wire)

The project requires full conversion to fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), management of multiple contractors, network component integration, and relocation and expansion of their headend. The City of Wyandotte is tapping into CommScope’s service professionals who bring localized expertise and worldwide experience – to navigate its cutting-edge plan to bring superfast download speeds combined with unparalleled performance.

“Wyandotte is an area that has flourished, developing a reputation as a destination for new and expanding businesses. We are spreading economic growth and investing in arts, food, culture, retail and services that will be attractive to future generations,” said Paul LaManes, General Manager, City of Wyandotte. “Super-fast broadband will kick this evolution into a new gear, paving the way for new applications that improve the quality of life and advance social progress. CommScope eliminates the burden of dealing with multiple vendors while helping us to build a smarter and more strategic network.”

CommScope Professional Services will provide both inside and outside plant construction management and headend relocation. Ongoing consulting services include hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) and FTTH architecture analysis, network evolution, FTTH design services, off-air antenna and satellite signal surveys.

Network technologies like FTTH can bring powerful and new cutting-edge services to City residents, and forward-thinking municipalities like the City of Wyandotte are now transforming their networks. CommScope Professional Services delivers an end-to-end project that takes the uncertainty and frustration out of such network transformations.