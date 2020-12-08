 

City of Wyandotte Turns to CommScope for Next Generation Connectivity

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 14:05  |  64   |   |   

CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, today announced that the City of Wyandotte, Michigan, located 11 miles south of Detroit, has partnered with CommScope to accelerate its digital transformation by delivering high-capacity, low-latency connectivity to nearly 25,000 residents. By providing both the fiber technology and expertise, CommScope will enable nearly 13,000 homes and more than 700 commercial buildings to have access to a new network with up to 10Gbps of internet, IP video and smart home services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005087/en/

City of Wyandotte Turns to CommScope for Next Generation Connectivity (Photo: Business Wire)

City of Wyandotte Turns to CommScope for Next Generation Connectivity (Photo: Business Wire)

The project requires full conversion to fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), management of multiple contractors, network component integration, and relocation and expansion of their headend. The City of Wyandotte is tapping into CommScope’s service professionals who bring localized expertise and worldwide experience – to navigate its cutting-edge plan to bring superfast download speeds combined with unparalleled performance.

“Wyandotte is an area that has flourished, developing a reputation as a destination for new and expanding businesses. We are spreading economic growth and investing in arts, food, culture, retail and services that will be attractive to future generations,” said Paul LaManes, General Manager, City of Wyandotte. “Super-fast broadband will kick this evolution into a new gear, paving the way for new applications that improve the quality of life and advance social progress. CommScope eliminates the burden of dealing with multiple vendors while helping us to build a smarter and more strategic network.”

CommScope Professional Services will provide both inside and outside plant construction management and headend relocation. Ongoing consulting services include hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) and FTTH architecture analysis, network evolution, FTTH design services, off-air antenna and satellite signal surveys.

Network technologies like FTTH can bring powerful and new cutting-edge services to City residents, and forward-thinking municipalities like the City of Wyandotte are now transforming their networks. CommScope Professional Services delivers an end-to-end project that takes the uncertainty and frustration out of such network transformations.

Seite 1 von 3
Commscope Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

City of Wyandotte Turns to CommScope for Next Generation Connectivity CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, today announced that the City of Wyandotte, Michigan, located 11 miles south of Detroit, has partnered with CommScope to accelerate its digital transformation by …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data Evaluating Potential of Liso-cel Across Leukemia and Lymphomas ...
Opendoor Technologies to Trade on Nasdaq as “OPEN”
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
CommScope to Participate in the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference
19.11.20
CommScope Launches the ARRIS SURFboard S33 Cable Modem
17.11.20
CommScope and RDK Management Announce Contribution of USP Agent for RDK Community
11.11.20
CommScope Collaborates with Nokia on New Interleaved Passive-Active Antenna Supporting 5G Rollouts
10.11.20
CommScope Names Jack Carlson as Chief Commercial Officer