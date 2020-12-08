 

Avaya Named One of Five “Most Culturally Powerful Companies” in the Americas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to improve and simplify communications and collaboration, has been named one of the top five most culturally powerful companies in the Americas by the TOP+ Americas Ranking organization and El Economista magazine. The annual ranking recognizes local and multinational companies from a wide range of industries based on an Index of Culture and Organizational Climate.

The index is based on key organizational culture criteria including: motivation, work attitude and flexibility, honesty, diversity and inclusion, leadership, organizational dynamics, resilience, identification with the company, job growth, training, organizational, company policies and social responsibility. This year, company response to the pandemic was also a factor in the evaluation and ranking.

“At Avaya a top priority is our investment in people and culture, and we are so proud and inspired by this recognition for our positive and empowering work environment,” said Galib Karim, Vice President, Avaya, Latin America. “We continue to attract the best talent, delivering innovation to our customers every day, and their passion, commitment and enthusiasm has created a very special and unique company culture that is only growing stronger, especially during the challenges we have all faced this year.”

Avaya was also recently named one of the 2020 “World’s Best Employers” by Forbes and recognized by Newsweek magazine as one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021.

Learn More About Avaya People and Culture, and explore the company’s Career Openings:

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

Avaya Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avaya Named One of Five “Most Culturally Powerful Companies” in the Americas Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to improve and simplify communications and collaboration, has been named one of the top five most culturally powerful companies in the Americas by the TOP+ Americas Ranking organization and El …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data Evaluating Potential of Liso-cel Across Leukemia and Lymphomas ...
Opendoor Technologies to Trade on Nasdaq as “OPEN”
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Pakistan's National Carrier PTCL Integrates Avaya With Its Digital Education Platform, QTaleem
03.12.20
Avaya Named One of “America’s Most Responsible Companies”
01.12.20
Avaya Cloud Office Named 2020 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award Winner - For Enabling Customers to Leverage Cloud Communications To Digitally Transform Their Workforce
18.11.20
Avaya Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
12.11.20
Avaya Cloud Office UCaaS Solution Introduced in Five Additional Markets
10.11.20
Avaya Spaces Introduces 61-participant “Concert” View For Better, More Inclusive Video Collaboration and Meetings, Distance Learning
09.11.20
Avaya Appoints Rob Theis to Its Board of Directors