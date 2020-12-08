Zito Media Selects CSG to Optimize Customer Engagement Efforts

“From our products to our people, Zito Media is committed to delivering the best possible experience to our customers,” said James Rigas, president, Zito Media. “Finding the right partner to support our customer engagement transformation efforts is a critical component to success. We are excited to work with CSG, capitalizing on their industry leadership and customer engagement expertise to help enhance our CX capabilities.”

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) continues its strong forward momentum in deploying industry-leading customer engagement solutions across multiple verticals this year, today announcing it has been selected by Zito Media Group to support its efforts to deliver an exceptional experience for their customers.

Zito Media provides television, high-speed internet, and digital phone services to customers across 19 states. The company will partner with CSG to leverage new direct mail communications to customers that communicate billing status, payment reminders, appointment reminders, and other notifications.

“Zito Media is a leader and innovator, providing its customers with exceptional communications and entertainment experiences,” said Lonnie Mahrt, head of customer communications management, CSG. “CSG looks forward to supporting Zito Media in this new partnership, helping them drive superior customer experiences and aiding in transformative efforts to help meet the needs of an ever-evolving consumer landscape.”

Companies worldwide rely on CSG to deliver exceptional customer engagements through consistent and relevant interactions at every touchpoint. CSG’s full end-to-end customer engagement portfolio sends over 1.5 billion messages to end-users each year across a diverse set of traditional and digital channels, including print, SMS, email, automated voice, and web. CSG’s flexible, personalized customer communications management solutions and an integrated approach to help deliver a differentiated customer experience.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

