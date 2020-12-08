 

Zito Media Selects CSG to Optimize Customer Engagement Efforts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) continues its strong forward momentum in deploying industry-leading customer engagement solutions across multiple verticals this year, today announcing it has been selected by Zito Media Group to support its efforts to deliver an exceptional experience for their customers.

“From our products to our people, Zito Media is committed to delivering the best possible experience to our customers,” said James Rigas, president, Zito Media. “Finding the right partner to support our customer engagement transformation efforts is a critical component to success. We are excited to work with CSG, capitalizing on their industry leadership and customer engagement expertise to help enhance our CX capabilities.”

Zito Media provides television, high-speed internet, and digital phone services to customers across 19 states. The company will partner with CSG to leverage new direct mail communications to customers that communicate billing status, payment reminders, appointment reminders, and other notifications.

“Zito Media is a leader and innovator, providing its customers with exceptional communications and entertainment experiences,” said Lonnie Mahrt, head of customer communications management, CSG. “CSG looks forward to supporting Zito Media in this new partnership, helping them drive superior customer experiences and aiding in transformative efforts to help meet the needs of an ever-evolving consumer landscape.”

Companies worldwide rely on CSG to deliver exceptional customer engagements through consistent and relevant interactions at every touchpoint. CSG’s full end-to-end customer engagement portfolio sends over 1.5 billion messages to end-users each year across a diverse set of traditional and digital channels, including print, SMS, email, automated voice, and web. CSG’s flexible, personalized customer communications management solutions and an integrated approach to help deliver a differentiated customer experience.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright 2020 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“CSG”). All rights reserved. CSG is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

CSG Systems International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zito Media Selects CSG to Optimize Customer Engagement Efforts CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) continues its strong forward momentum in deploying industry-leading customer engagement solutions across multiple verticals this year, today announcing it has been selected by Zito Media Group to support its efforts to deliver an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data Evaluating Potential of Liso-cel Across Leukemia and Lymphomas ...
Opendoor Technologies to Trade on Nasdaq as “OPEN”
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
CSG Systems International Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate for 2016 Convertible Notes as a Result of Dividend
01.12.20
Airtel Africa Extends Partnership with CSG to Support Its Digital Transformation Efforts
16.11.20
CSG Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend
12.11.20
CSG Launches Cloud-Based Digital Mediation to Advance Transformative Digital Monetization Capabilities