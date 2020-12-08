Hexagon | AutonomouStuff Webinar Showcases How Velodyne’s Velarray H800 and PAEB Solution Can Power Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomy

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR) today announced Dr. Mircea Gradu, the company’s Senior Vice President of Product and Quality, is the featured speaker at a Hexagon | AutonomouStuff webinar on how lidar solutions can enhance safety in consumer vehicles.

Velodyne Lidar’s Velarray H800 solid state lidar sensor is designed for safe navigation and collision avoidance in ADAS and autonomous mobility applications. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar, Inc.)

The free webinar, called “Automotive-grade solid-state lidar for ADAS and autonomy: Velodyne Velarray H800,” takes place on December 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EST. It is being moderated by Nicole Waier, Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Business Development, AutonomouStuff. To register, please click here.

The webinar will focus on the Velarray H800, Velodyne’s newly launched solid state lidar sensor designed for safe navigation and collision avoidance in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous mobility applications. The Velarray H800 can help automakers design ADAS solutions that help reduce traffic accidents as well as injuries and deaths of drivers, passengers, bicyclists and pedestrians. The Velarray H800 is a key technology that will be used in systems for powerful vehicle safety, including for Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The webinar will also cover Velodyne’s Pedestrian Automated Emergency Braking (PAEB) solution, which combines proprietary software, called Vella, with Velodyne’s lidar sensors. Recent pedestrian crash statistics highlight an opportunity for PAEB systems to save thousands of lives annually by improving performance in dark conditions. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, in 2018, 76% of the 6,283 total pedestrian crash fatalities in the U.S. occurred in dark conditions. Adding lidar can help address the risks that current PAEB systems present in frequently failing to protect pedestrians in dark conditions.

To demonstrate how PAEB systems can be achieved by utilizing lidar, Velodyne tested its lidar-based PAEB system against a highly-rated PAEB system built around camera and radar. In these nighttime conditions, the camera and radar-based PAEB system failed in all five scenarios while the lidar-based system avoided a crash in every situation tested. The combination of Velarray lidar data and Vella processing software dramatically improves PAEB performance, addressing a use case that causes thousands of pedestrian fatalities annually, and strengthening the vehicle’s functional safety achievements. For more information on the testing, please see Velodyne’s recently issued white paper regarding PAEB here.