 

Alnylam to Webcast Virtual R&D Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it will webcast its upcoming virtual R&D Day event on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.alnylam.com, on December 15 and 16, 2020.

In addition to presentations from Alnylam senior leaders, the event will include presentations from the following guest speakers:

  • Akshay Desai, M.D., M.P.H.
    Director, Cardiomyopathy and Heart Failure Program, Cardiovascular Division, Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
  • Philip Hawkins, Ph.D., FRCP, FRCPath, FMedSci
    National Amyloidosis Centre, Royal Free Hospital and University College London, UK
  • Arun Sanyal, MBBS, M.D.
    Z. Reno Vlahcevic Professor of Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine

The virtual event will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 15 and 16, 2020 from 9:00 am to 12:15 pm ET each day. Replays will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after each event.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
 Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO (patisiran), GIVLAARI (givosiran), and OXLUMO (lumasiran). Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its "Alnylam 2020" strategy of building a multi-product, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a sustainable pipeline of RNAi-based medicines to address the needs of patients who have limited or inadequate treatment options. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam or on LinkedIn.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alnylam to Webcast Virtual R&D Day Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it will webcast its upcoming virtual R&D Day event on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.alnylam.com, on December 15 and 16, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data Evaluating Potential of Liso-cel Across Leukemia and Lymphomas ...
Opendoor Technologies to Trade on Nasdaq as “OPEN”
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Alnylam Issues 2nd Annual Patient Access Philosophy Report Highlighting Broad Access to the Company’s Approved Therapies
03.12.20
Alnylam Completes Enrollment in ILLUMINATE-C Phase 3 Study of Lumasiran, an RNAi Therapeutic, for the Treatment of Advanced Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1
25.11.20
Alnylam to Webcast Presentation at 43rd Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference
24.11.20
Alnylam Announces Innovative Value-Based Agreement Framework for OXLUMO (lumasiran) to Accelerate Access for Patients with Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 and Deliver Ultra-Rare Orphan Disease Pricing Solutions to U.S. Payers
24.11.20
Alnylam Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approval of OXLUMO (lumasiran), the First and Only Treatment Approved for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 to Lower Urinary Oxalate Levels in Pediatric and Adult Patients
20.11.20
Alnylam erhält EU-Zulassung für OXLUMO (Lumasiran) zur Behandlung der primären Hyperoxalurie Typ 1 in allen Altersgruppen
19.11.20
Alnylam Receives Approval for OXLUMO (lumasiran) in the European Union for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 in All Age Groups
13.11.20
Alnylam Reports Positive Interim Results from Ongoing Phase 1 Study of ALN-AGT, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Hypertension