Alnylam to Webcast Virtual R&D Day

Akshay Desai, M.D., M.P.H.

Director, Cardiomyopathy and Heart Failure Program, Cardiovascular Division, Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

National Amyloidosis Centre, Royal Free Hospital and University College London, UK

National Amyloidosis Centre, Royal Free Hospital and University College London, UK

Z. Reno Vlahcevic Professor of Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine

The virtual event will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 15 and 16, 2020 from 9:00 am to 12:15 pm ET each day. Replays will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after each event.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO (patisiran), GIVLAARI (givosiran), and OXLUMO (lumasiran). Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its "Alnylam 2020" strategy of building a multi-product, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a sustainable pipeline of RNAi-based medicines to address the needs of patients who have limited or inadequate treatment options. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam or on LinkedIn.

