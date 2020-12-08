 

Albertsons Companies Foundation Donates $14 Million to Organizations Fighting Hunger

Albertsons Companies Foundation is awarding almost $14 million in grants from its Nourishing Neighbors community relief fund to local hunger-fighting organizations in areas their stores serve from coast to coast.

The grants include almost $4 million for 13 large grants to organizations across the United States as part of Nourishing Neighbors’ new innovation grant program, which awards grants up to $500,000 to organizations with innovative projects or new ideas for eradicating hunger.

“The Nourishing Neighbors Innovation Grants are for organizations that we believe can have a transformative impact on hunger relief,” said Christy Duncan Anderson, President and Executive Director of Albertsons Companies Foundation. “Their innovative ideas range from creating greater buying power for non-profits to furthering SNAP outreach. We’re excited to help their innovative ideas come to fruition.”

Grant recipients were selected from more than 500 applicants by a committee consisting of Albertsons Companies Foundation staff, board members, and the Foundation’s five partner organizations. The organizations below were selected for their innovative ideas that have the potential for wide-reaching impact by scaling to other organizations:

Campaign to End Childhood Hunger - California: Plans to implement improved policies to maximize the ability of Pandemic-EBT to feed low-income children and establish a Summer EBT program in California.

D.C. Hunger Solutions: Is convening a College Hunger Task Force to address college student food insecurity, collect data on post-COVID student hunger, and develop resources based on the Task Force’s findings.

End Hunger Connecticut: Will use the grant funds to create a buying group for non-profit organizations throughout the state to leverage their buying power.

Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning: Expects to educate students on hunger issues by creating a National middle-school program on the topic of hunger.

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank: Hopes to implement “Feeding Everyone with Equity and Dignity program (FEED),” utilizing Oasis Insights database technology to help clientele of non-profit organizations maximize the services available to them.

Maryland Hunger Solutions: Is expanding their remote Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) outreach capacity in the state of Maryland.

mRelief: Will expand the use of digital tools to simplify the SNAP application process.

