 

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Provides Update on OPC1 Cell Therapy Program for the Treatment of Spinal Cord Injury

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today provided an update on OPC1, its oligodendrocyte progenitor cell (OPC) allogeneic transplant for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries (SCI). The Company reported it has developed an enhanced differentiation process, leading to major improvements in production and quality of its OPC1 cell therapy drug product, including:

  • A new ready-to-inject formulation of OPC1, which enables clinical use at a much larger number of spinal cord treatment centers, accelerating enrollment for a larger and potentially registrational clinical trial.
  • Elimination of dose preparation, reducing overall preparation time from 24 hours to 30 minutes and cutting logistics costs by approximately 90%.
  • A 10 to 20-fold increase in OPC1 production scale, sufficient to support late-stage clinical development and which can be further scaled to meet initial commercial use.
  • A 50-75% reduction in product impurities.
  • Improvements in OPC1 functional activity, as assessed by cellular migration and secretion of key growth factors.
  • Development of 12 new analytical and functional methods for in-process quality control and release of improved product.
  • Elimination of all animal-based production reagents resulting in a xeno-free final product formulation, consistent with guidelines preferred by U.S. and European regulatory agencies.
  • Filing of patent applications on the process and product which, if allowed, are anticipated to have expiration dates in 2039 and 2040.

“Manufacturing is the foundation of cell therapy and the significant enhancements we have achieved with OPC1 marks the second time we have successfully transformed a research-grade production process into one capable of supporting a successful commercial product. The first instance was with OpRegen, our dry AMD program, from which we now can generate 5 billion 99% pure RPE cells in a single 3-liter bioreactor. We’ve achieved similar value-creating improvements with the production of oligodendrocytes for our spinal cord program and I expect we also will be successful with our next endeavor, modernizing the production of allogeneic dendritic cells to support our immuno-oncology platform,” stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. “Our objective is to be the premier allogeneic cell therapy company and our dedication to manufacturing excellence allows us not only to reduce or eliminate certain regulatory and commercial hurdles, but also establish strong competitive barriers in our field. Looking ahead, we are reviewing our options to return OPC1 to clinical testing in a late-stage, comparative clinical trial and evaluating bespoke delivery solutions for our OPC1 cells.”

