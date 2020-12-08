CrowdStrike Services Cyber Front Lines Report Reveals Widespread Remote Work Has Broad-Reaching Effects on Cybersecurity

CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced the release of the annual CrowdStrike Services Cyber Front Lines Report, which brings together the insights and observations of CrowdStrike’s global incident response (IR) and proactive services teams in 2020. The report not only provides an in-depth look into how adversaries are adapting to today’s realities but also offers recommendations for organizations to improve their cybersecurity readiness in 2021.

The CrowdStrike Services Cyber Front Lines Report reveals the broad-reaching impact remote work has had on cybersecurity, as corporate networks around the world were turned inside out to accommodate remote workers. This, in turn, had dramatic effects on how attackers targeted organizations and how defenders reacted, especially with the accelerated adoption of cloud infrastructure.