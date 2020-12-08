CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its monthly Loan Performance Insights Report for September 2020. On a national level, 6.3% of mortgages were in some stage of delinquency (30 days or more past due, including those in foreclosure). This represents a 2.5-percentage point increase in the overall delinquency rate compared to September 2019, when it was 3.8%.

To gain an accurate view of the mortgage market and loan performance health, CoreLogic examines all stages of delinquency, including the share that transitions from current to 30 days past due. In September 2020, the U.S. delinquency and transition rates, and their year-over-year changes, were as follows:

Early-Stage Delinquencies (30 to 59 days past due): 1.5%, down from 1.9% in September 2019, and down from 4.2% in April when early-stage delinquencies spiked.

(30 to 59 days past due): 1.5%, down from 1.9% in September 2019, and down from 4.2% in April when early-stage delinquencies spiked. Adverse Delinquency (60 to 89 days past due): 0.7%, up from 0.6% in September 2019, but down from 2.8% in May, when adverse-stage delinquencies peaked.

(60 to 89 days past due): 0.7%, up from 0.6% in September 2019, but down from 2.8% in May, when adverse-stage delinquencies peaked. Serious Delinquency (90 days or more past due, including loans in foreclosure): 4.2%, up from 1.3% in September 2019, but down slightly from 4.3% in August.

(90 days or more past due, including loans in foreclosure): 4.2%, up from 1.3% in September 2019, but down slightly from 4.3% in August. Foreclosure Inventory Rate (the share of mortgages in some stage of the foreclosure process): 0.3%, down from 0.4% in September 2019. The September 2020 foreclosure rate has stayed at 0.3% for six consecutive months, which was the lowest since at least January 1999.

(the share of mortgages in some stage of the foreclosure process): 0.3%, down from 0.4% in September 2019. The September 2020 foreclosure rate has stayed at 0.3% for six consecutive months, which was the lowest since at least January 1999. Transition Rate (the share of mortgages that transitioned from current to 30 days past due): 0.8%, unchanged from September 2019. The transition rate has slowed since April 2020, when it peaked at 3.4%.

Borrowers who fell behind on their mortgages early this year continue to move through the delinquency funnel. Still, foreclosures remain low and in September, serious delinquencies leveled out for the first time since April. This is in part due to the Dodd-Frank Act, which limits consumer exposure to risky-lending practices; the CARES Act, which affords borrowers more time to seek financial stability; and a record amount of home equity fueled by rapid home price growth, which provides a buffer against foreclosure.