 

Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced the Swiss Federal Government has increased its confirmed order commitment from 4.5 million to 7.5 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19, mRNA-1273.

“As we continue to progress the development of mRNA-1273, our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, we appreciate the continued confidence and support shown by the Swiss Federal Government as they increase their supply agreement with us,” said Stephane Bancel, Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer. “Since Moderna’s founding ten years ago, Switzerland has played a key role in Moderna’s development thanks to the long-term support of our Swiss investors. We are building Moderna’s first commercial organization outside of North America in Basel in support of the global response to this pandemic.”

Moderna remains on track to be able to start delivery of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to help protect Swiss citizens following regulatory approval by Swiss health authorities. Moderna could ship its COVID-19 vaccine as soon as December if regulatory approval is granted this month. The Company has already initiated the rolling review process with Swissmedic and intends to seek Prequalification (PQ) and/or Emergency Use Listing (EUL) with the World Health Organization (WHO). Swiss vaccine supply will be sourced from Moderna’s European production capacity with its strategic manufacturing partner Lonza of Switzerland, and ROVI of Spain for fill-finish services.

This updated agreement comes as the primary efficacy analysis of the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 conducted on 196 cases confirms the high efficacy observed at the first interim analysis, indicating a vaccine efficacy of 94.1% against COVID-19 and 100% efficacy against severe disease. Safety data continue to accrue and the study continues to be monitored by an independent, NIH-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB). Based on prior analysis, the most common solicited adverse reactions included injection site pain, fatigue, myalgia, arthralgia, headache, and erythema/redness at the injection site. Solicited adverse reactions increased in frequency and severity in the mRNA-1273 group after the second dose. The Phase 3 study, known as the COVE study, enrolled more than 30,000 participants in the U.S. and is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Recently released interim Phase 1 further indicates that 90 days following the second vaccination, trial participants retained high levels of neutralizing antibodies, suggesting that mRNA-1273 can generate durable neutralizing antibodies across all age groups including in older and elderly adults.

