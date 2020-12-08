NanoVibronix Announces UroShield and PainShield Meet New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority Regulatory Requirements

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield and PainShield Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced that its UroShield and PainShield meet the New Zealand Medical Devices Safety Authority regulatory requirements and have been added to the official WAND database in accordance with the Regulations. Coupled with this approval, the company signed an agreement, and fulfilled its first shipment, with Obex Medical Ltd to distribute both of the Company’s technologies throughout New Zealand.

Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of NanoVibronix Inc., commented, “This agreement with Obex Medical Ltd provides us with strong distribution capabilities in New Zealand and further advances our strategy to penetrate new markets globally by partnering with leading organizations with significant sales resources. Obex Medical has already placed its initial order, validating their confidence in our technology and the market potential of our products. UroShield enables clinicians to potentially prevent the incidence of catheter-related infections that further complicate patient care, extend the duration of hospital stays or increase the risk of readmission, which is more important than ever before given this critical time for healthcare systems around the world.”

Pieter Wijnhoud, CEO of Obex Medical Ltd, commented, “UroShield and PainShield meet the New Zealand Medical Devices Safety Authority regulatory requirements and have been added to the official WAND database in accordance with the regulations. This registration comes at a time when utilising UroShield with vulnerable long-term catheter patients who are at risk of CAUTI may reduce unplanned clinician visits and hospitalizations, thereby potentially preventing exposure to SARS-CoV-2 in patients at higher risk of developing severe disease from COVID-19. We anticipate strong uptake as we meet the needs of medical professionals with the supply of minimally invasive, consumable devices that enable the delivery of the best therapy for the patient.”

UroShield is an ultrasound-based product that is designed to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm on indwelling urinary catheters and increase antibiotic efficacy, ultimately reducing the incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI). UroShield is also intended to decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use. The FDA recently exercised its “enforcement discretion,” which provides access to the product for patients in the United States for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic. PainShield has been cleared by the FDA.