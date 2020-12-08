 

Five Star Senior Living CEO Katie Potter Named a Top Senior Housing Influencer by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE) is pleased to announce that Katie Potter, president and chief executive officer, has been recognized as a Senior Housing Influencer in the November/December issue of GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum. The Influencer series honors individuals, teams and companies that have made a recognizable and significant impact in the industry by completing deals and projects and introducing innovation and best practices.

Katie Potter, FVE President & CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Potter oversees nearly 21,000 team members in more than 260 senior living communities across 31 states. Five Star Senior Living ranks fourth on the 2020 American Seniors Housing Association's (ASHA) list of largest U.S. senior housing operators.

Since being named CEO in January 2019, Potter has demonstrated an outstanding ability to sift through complex problems and implement innovative, forward-thinking solutions, including the January 2020 restructuring of Five Star’s business arrangements with real estate investment trust, Diversified Healthcare Trust. Additionally, she has directed Five Star's investment in talent and set a clear course for business continuity against the challenging backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. In September 2020, the annual J.D. Power U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study ranked Five Star second nationally in overall customer satisfaction in independent living and fourth overall in assisted living/memory care. In November 2020, U.S. News and World Report, the global authority in health care rankings, recognized 31 Five Star communities in its annual list of “Best Nursing Homes” based on comprehensive information about care, health inspections and staffing, as well as other factors, including COVID-19 management and infection control protocols.

"Being an 'influencer' in an industry like ours is only possible when a leader is supported by a team of committed and highly engaged individuals," Potter says. "I am immensely grateful for the extraordinary efforts displayed by our team members, and I am proud of how we have adapted and worked to overcome the challenges faced by everyone in the senior housing industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Potter’s commitment to operational excellence, rooted in a deep understanding of older adult customers and their changing preferences, continues to inform and shape the Five Star resident experience. “Our customer is changing,” says Potter, “and we will continue to evolve our service offerings to meet the needs of this demographic.”

About Five Star Senior Living Inc.

FVE is a senior living and rehabilitation and wellness services company. As of Sept. 30, 2020, FVE operated 263 senior living communities (30,544 living units) located in 31 states, including 239 communities (28,232 living units) that it managed and 24 communities (2,312 living units) that it owned or leased. FVE operates communities that include independent living, assisted living, continuing care retirement and skilled nursing. Additionally, FVE's rehabilitation and wellness services segment includes Ageility Physical Therapy Solutions (Ageility), a division providing rehabilitation and wellness services within FVE communities and to external customers. As of Sept. 30, 2020, Ageility operated 209 outpatient rehabilitation clinics and 40 inpatient rehabilitation clinics. FVE is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

