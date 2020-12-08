Zuora and Stripe Partner to Accelerate the Growth of the Subscription Economy

IDC predicts that, by 2023, the global economy will reach a point of digital supremacy, whereby products and services from digitally determined organizations will make up over 50% of the global GDP. "Digitally determined" enterprises will be far more proactive than their peers in building out new partner ecosystems required to monetize and deliver digital services and consuming monetized digital services delivered through the partner ecosystems. 1

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) a leading subscription management platform provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Stripe to accelerate the growth of the Subscription Economy. A new product integration will enable Zuora customers -- including Carbar, Intercom and Seiko Epson -- to enhance their subscription experience with advanced payment capabilities.

"Winning subscription companies want to use the best technologies to build a competitive advantage,” said Chris Battles, Chief Product Officer at Zuora. “We’re thrilled to work with Stripe in an ecosystem of new world partners that helps to optimize and automate processes throughout our customers’ journey in the Subscription Economy.”

Stripe’s Chief Business Officer Billy Alvarado, said, "Stripe's mission is to grow the GDP of the internet, and this partnership with Zuora extends that goal by giving Zuora users access to the full capabilities of Stripe payments. With the internet powering a rapidly growing portion of the global economy, it's never been more important to provide subscription businesses with the economic infrastructure they need."

Zuora customers will gain access to Stripe's industry-leading payment capabilities within their existing Zuora subscription management integration, with key benefits like:

(1) Advanced payments, fully integrated. Zuora customers will be able to take full advantage of Stripe’s advanced payment processing capabilities integrated with the Zuora platform, including fraud detection, artificial intelligence-enhanced payment retries, and payment processing capabilities - ability to pass L2 and L3 data to issuers - that reduce transaction processing costs. Stripe’s direct connections to global card networks and non-card payment methods, such as ACH, SEPA Debit and Bacs enables businesses to easily expand into new markets.