Wiley Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“Wiley’s consistent strategies in open research and online education continued to deliver strong returns with record research output and content consumption, robust online enrollment growth, and broad digital courseware adoption,” said Brian Napack, President and CEO. “The pandemic is accelerating important trends underlying our core strategies, including a global increase in the demand to publish and access high-quality research and a decisive shift to online learning and digital curriculums.”

SECOND QUARTER PERFORMANCE

GAAP Measures Unaudited ($millions except for EPS) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change Revenue $491.0 $466.2 5% Diluted EPS $1.22 $0.79 54% Non-GAAP Measures Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change

Constant Currency Revenue $491.0 $466.2 4% Adjusted EBITDA $120.3 $110.0 7% Adjusted EPS $1.00 $0.85 12%

Excluding acquisitions and currency impact, revenue was flat for the quarter. Wiley recorded a favorable FX variance of $8 million in revenue, $0.05 in Adjusted EPS, and $2 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

Revenue

Research Publishing & Platforms rose 7% as reported and 5% at constant currency with strong growth in open access and content platforms driving results.

rose 7% as reported and 5% at constant currency with strong growth in open access and content platforms driving results. Academic & Professional Learning declined 4% as reported and 5% at constant currency mainly due to COVID-19 impact on Professional Learning (-11% reported, -13% constant currency), particularly trade books and in-person corporate training. Within Education Publishing (+1%, 0% constant currency), digital content and courseware growth accelerated, more than offsetting the decline in print textbooks, while test prep continued its sharp decline due to COVID-related exam cancellations.

declined 4% as reported and 5% at constant currency mainly due to COVID-19 impact on Professional Learning (-11% reported, -13% constant currency), particularly trade books and in-person corporate training. Within Education Publishing (+1%, 0% constant currency), digital content and courseware growth accelerated, more than offsetting the decline in print textbooks, while test prep continued its sharp decline due to COVID-related exam cancellations. Education Services increased 28% as reported and 27% at constant currency, driven by the three-month inorganic contribution from mthree (+$13 million) and organic constant currency growth of 6% in Online Program Management (OPM) services.

Adjusted EBITDA

Research Publishing & Platforms grew 14% at constant currency, reflecting revenue growth, operational efficiencies, and COVID-related expense savings.

grew 14% at constant currency, reflecting revenue growth, operational efficiencies, and COVID-related expense savings. Academic & Professional Learning declined 10% at constant currency, reflecting revenue performance partly offset by business optimization gains and COVID-related expense savings.

declined 10% at constant currency, reflecting revenue performance partly offset by business optimization gains and COVID-related expense savings. Education Services rose 94% at constant currency from $8 million to $15 million, driven by revenue growth and business optimization initiatives, notably sustained improvement in student acquisition costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 21%, up from 14% in the prior year.

rose 94% at constant currency from $8 million to $15 million, driven by revenue growth and business optimization initiatives, notably sustained improvement in student acquisition costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 21%, up from 14% in the prior year. Corporate Expenses rose 10% to $41 million mainly due to the timing of annual incentive costs.

EPS

GAAP EPS of $1.22 compared to $0.79 in the prior year period and primarily reflected higher Operating Income, lower restructuring charges and interest expense, and a $0.25 discrete tax benefit. In connection with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"), Wiley elected to carry back its fiscal year 2020 U.S. loss for tax purposes to its fiscal year 2015, resulting in a $14 million GAAP tax benefit this quarter.

of $1.22 compared to $0.79 in the prior year period and primarily reflected higher Operating Income, lower restructuring charges and interest expense, and a $0.25 discrete tax benefit. In connection with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"), Wiley elected to carry back its fiscal year 2020 U.S. loss for tax purposes to its fiscal year 2015, resulting in a $14 million GAAP tax benefit this quarter. Adjusted EPS of $1.00 compared to $0.85 in the prior year and was driven by improved Adjusted Operating Income. The $0.25 discrete tax benefit related to the CARES Act was excluded from Adjusted EPS.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio (trailing twelve months) at quarter-end was 1.9 as compared to 1.8 at the end of the year-ago period.

(trailing twelve months) at quarter-end was 1.9 as compared to 1.8 at the end of the year-ago period. Available liquidity was approximately $740 million at quarter-end, including $86 million of cash on hand and $655 million of undrawn credit capacity.

Cash Flow (Six Months)

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities was $77 million compared to $100 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by improved earnings, partly offset by unfavorable timing of changes in working capital. Note, the Company’s use of cash in the first half of the fiscal year is driven by the timing of collections for annual journal subscriptions, which is concentrated in the third and fourth fiscal quarters.

was $77 million compared to $100 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by improved earnings, partly offset by unfavorable timing of changes in working capital. Note, the Company’s use of cash in the first half of the fiscal year is driven by the timing of collections for annual journal subscriptions, which is concentrated in the third and fourth fiscal quarters. Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending was a use of $124 million compared to a use of $156 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting the improvement in Net Cash Used in Operating Activities.

FISCAL YEAR 2021 OUTLOOK

Based on performance through the six months and leading indicators for the remainder of the year, Wiley is initiating annual guidance for fiscal year 2021. For Revenue, the Company anticipates low-single digit growth overall, which includes low-single digit growth in Research, a mid-single digit decline in Academic & Professional Learning, and double-digit growth in Education Services (mid-single digit growth on an organic basis). Projected performance ranges for consolidated Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow are as follows:

METRIC (in millions, except EPS) FY20 FY21 OUTLOOK* Revenue $1,831 $1,865 - $1,885 Adjusted EBITDA $356 $380 - $395 Adjusted EPS $2.40 $2.50 - $2.70 Free Cash Flow $173 $175 - $200

*Outlook reflects actual currency for results through Q2 and assumes current FX rates prevail for remainder of year.

ABOUT WILEY

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help researchers, professionals, students, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. And for more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Wiley provides non-GAAP financial measures and performance results such as “Adjusted EPS,” “Adjusted Revenue,” “Adjusted Operating Income,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted CTP,” “Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending,” “organic revenue,” and results on a Constant Currency basis to assess underlying business performance and trends. Management believes non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of restructuring charges and credits and certain other items, and the impact of acquisitions provide a useful comparable basis to analyze operating results and earnings. See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and explanations of the uses of non-GAAP measures in the supplementary information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's operations, performance, and financial condition. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and are subject to change based on many important factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the level of investment in new technologies and products; (ii) subscriber renewal rates for the Company's journals; (iii) the financial stability and liquidity of journal subscription agents; (iv) the consolidation of book wholesalers and retail accounts; (v) the market position and financial stability of key online retailers; (vi) the seasonal nature of the Company's educational business and the impact of the used book market; (vii) worldwide economic and political conditions; (viii) the Company's ability to protect its copyrights and other intellectual property worldwide (ix) the ability of the Company to successfully integrate acquired operations and realize expected opportunities; (x) the Company’s ability to realize operating savings over time and in fiscal year 2021 in connection with our multi-year Business Optimization Program; (xi) the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, performance, and financial condition; and (xii) other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1)(2) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue, net $ 491,011 $ 466,205 $ 922,337 $ 889,735 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 154,853 143,413 299,662 286,509 Operating and administrative expenses 247,167 240,380 484,536 490,550 Restructuring and related charges 1,920 4,001 4,138 14,736 Amortization of intangibles 17,166 15,020 34,057 29,990 Total Costs and Expenses 421,106 402,814 822,393 821,785 Operating Income 69,905 63,391 99,944 67,950 As a % of revenue 14.2% 13.6% 10.8% 7.6% Interest expense (4,461) (6,787) (9,075) (12,864) Foreign exchange transaction losses (697) (2,668) (779) (16) Other income 3,766 2,537 8,157 5,370 Income Before Taxes 68,513 56,473 98,247 60,440 Provision for income taxes 81 11,783 13,481 12,126 Effective tax rate 0.1% 20.9% 13.7% 20.1% Net Income $ 68,432 $ 44,690 $ 84,766 $ 48,314 As a % of revenue 13.9% 9.6% 9.2% 5.4% Weighed Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic 56,005 56,326 55,959 56,431 Diluted 56,165 56,664 56,182 56,791 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.22 $ 0.79 $ 1.51 $ 0.86 Diluted $ 1.22 $ 0.79 $ 1.51 $ 0.85

Notes: (1) The supplementary information included in this press release for the three and six months ended October 31, 2020 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) All amounts are approximate due to rounding.

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS to NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EPS - DILUTED (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 1.22 $ 0.79 $ 1.51 $ 0.85 Adjustments: Restructuring and related charges (A) 0.02 0.06 0.05 0.20 Foreign exchange losses (gains) on intercompany transactions (A) 0.01 - (0.02) 0.01 Impact of increase in U.K. statutory rate on deferred tax balances (B) - - 0.12 - Impact of U.S. CARES Act (C) (0.25) - (0.25) - Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 1.00 $ 0.85 $ 1.41 $ 1.06 Notes: (A) The table below shows the net of tax impact of our adjustments to GAAP Earnings Per Share noted above. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 31, October 31, (amounts in millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net of tax, charges related to the Business Optimization Program $ 1.4 $ 2.8 $ 2.9 $ 11.1 Net of tax, (credits) charges related to the Restructuring and Reinvestment Program $ (0.2) $ 0.3 $ (0.2) $ 0.2 Net of tax, foreign exchange transaction losses (gains) $ 0.2 $ 0.5 $ (0.8) $ 0.7 (B) During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the U.K. officially enacted legislation that increased its statutory rate from 17% to 19%. This resulted in a $6.7 million non-cash deferred tax expense from the re-measurement of the Company’s applicable U.K. net deferred tax liabilities. (C) In connection with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") and certain regulations issued in late July 2020, the Company elected to carry back its fiscal year 2020 loss for tax purposes ("NOL") to its fiscal year 2015 and claimed a $20.7 million refund. The NOL carryback to a year when our corporate tax rate was 35%, including certain related benefits, resulted in a $14 million tax benefit. We expect to receive the refund by the end of fiscal 2021.

(1) See Explanation of Usage of Non-GAAP performance measures included in this supplementary information for additional details on the reasons why management believes presentation of each non-GAAP performance measure provides useful information to investors. The supplementary information included in this press release for the three and six months ended October 31, 2020 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME to NON-GAAP EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income $ 68,432 $ 44,690 $ 84,766 $ 48,314 Interest expense 4,461 6,787 9,075 12,864 Provision for income taxes 81 11,783 13,481 12,126 Depreciation and amortization 48,430 42,638 97,937 84,857 Non-GAAP EBITDA 121,404 105,898 205,259 158,161 Restructuring and related charges 1,920 4,001 4,138 14,736 Foreign exchange transaction losses 697 2,668 779 16 Other income (3,766) (2,537) (8,157) (5,370) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 120,255 $ 110,030 $ 202,019 $ 167,543 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.5% 23.6% 21.9% 18.8%

Notes: (1) See Explanation of Usage of Non-GAAP performance measures included in this supplementary information for additional details on the reasons why management believes presentation of each non-GAAP performance measure provides useful information to investors. The supplementary information included in this press release for the three and six months ended October 31, 2020 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) SEGMENT RESULTS (in thousands) (unaudited) % Change Three Months Ended October 31, Favorable (Unfavorable) 2020 2019 Reported Constant Currency Research Publishing & Platforms: Revenue, net Research Publishing $ 240,691 $ 225,085 7% 5% Research Platforms 10,643 9,624 11% 11% Total Revenue, net $ 251,334 $ 234,709 7% 5% Contribution to Profit $ 74,088 $ 63,291 17% 15% Adjustments: Restructuring (credits) charges (238) 726 Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 73,850 $ 64,017 15% 14% Depreciation and amortization 19,765 17,037 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 93,615 $ 81,054 15% 14% Adjusted EBITDA margin 37.2% 34.5% Academic & Professional Learning: Revenue, net Education Publishing $ 103,105 $ 101,741 1% 0% Professional Learning 67,485 75,984 -11% -13% Total Revenue, net $ 170,590 $ 177,725 -4% -5% Contribution to Profit $ 29,878 $ 35,050 -15% -17% Adjustments: Restructuring charges 1,541 800 Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 31,419 $ 35,850 -12% -15% Depreciation and amortization 17,720 17,349 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,139 $ 53,199 -8% -10% Adjusted EBITDA margin 28.8% 29.9% Education Services: Revenue, net Education Services OPM (2) $ 56,261 $ 52,781 7% 6% mthree (2) 12,826 990 # # Total Revenue, net $ 69,087 $ 53,771 28% 27% Contribution to Profit $ 7,425 $ 2,583 # # Adjustments: Restructuring charges (credits) 84 (475) Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 7,509 $ 2,108 # # Depreciation and amortization 7,210 5,522 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,719 $ 7,630 93% 94% Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.3% 14.2% Corporate Expenses: $ (41,486) $ (37,533) -11% -10% Adjustments: Restructuring charges 533 2,950 Non-GAAP Adjusted Corporate Expenses $ (40,953) $ (34,583) -18% -18% Depreciation and amortization 3,735 2,730 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (37,218) $ (31,853) -17% -16% Consolidated Results: Revenue, net $ 491,011 $ 466,205 5% 4% Operating Income $ 69,905 $ 63,391 10% 8% Adjustments: Restructuring charges 1,920 4,001 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income $ 71,825 $ 67,392 7% 4% Depreciation and amortization 48,430 42,638 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 120,255 $ 110,030 9% 7% Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.5% 23.6%

(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for the three and six months ended October 31, 2020 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) In May 2020, we moved the IT bootcamp business acquired as part of The Learning House acquisition from Education Services OPM to mthree. As a result, the prior period revenue related to the IT bootcamp business has been included in mthree. There were no changes to our total Education Services or our consolidated financial results. The inorganic revenue from mthree in the three and six months ended October 31, 2020 was $12.5 and $24.9 million, respectively. # Variance greater than 100%

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) SEGMENT RESULTS (in thousands) (unaudited) % Change Six Months Ended October 31, Favorable (Unfavorable) 2020 2019 Reported Constant Currency Research Publishing & Platforms: Revenue, net Research Publishing $ 471,155 $ 445,012 6% 5% Research Platforms 20,989 19,072 10% 10% Total Revenue, net $ 492,144 $ 464,084 6% 5% Contribution to Profit $ 143,906 $ 118,937 21% 20% Adjustments: Restructuring (credits) charges (435) 3,346 Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 143,471 $ 122,283 17% 16% Depreciation and amortization 39,466 34,190 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 182,937 $ 156,473 17% 16% Adjusted EBITDA margin 37.2% 33.7% Academic & Professional Learning: Revenue, net Education Publishing $ 167,189 $ 167,264 0% 0% Professional Learning 130,314 155,319 -16% -17% Total Revenue, net $ 297,503 $ 322,583 -8% -8% Contribution to Profit $ 29,498 $ 39,961 -26% -28% Adjustments: Restructuring charges 1,574 3,605 Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 31,072 $ 43,566 -29% -30% Depreciation and amortization 36,524 33,873 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,596 $ 77,439 -13% -14% Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.7% 24.0% Education Services: Revenue, net Education Services OPM(2) $ 106,523 $ 100,937 6% 6% mthree (2) 26,167 2,131 # # Total Revenue, net $ 132,690 $ 103,068 29% 28% Contribution to Profit $ 7,983 $ (4,616) # # Adjustments: Restructuring charges 223 1,614 Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 8,206 $ (3,002) # # Depreciation and amortization 14,489 11,020 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,695 $ 8,018 # # Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.1% 7.8% Corporate Expenses: $ (81,443) $ (86,332) 6% 6% Adjustments: Restructuring charges 2,776 6,171 Non-GAAP Adjusted Corporate Expenses $ (78,667) $ (80,161) 2% 2% Depreciation and amortization 7,458 5,774 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (71,209) $ (74,387) 4% 4% Consolidated Results: Revenue, net $ 922,337 $ 889,735 4% 3% Operating Income $ 99,944 $ 67,950 47% 44% Adjustments: Restructuring charges 4,138 14,736 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income $ 104,082 $ 82,686 26% 24% Depreciation and amortization 97,937 84,857 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 202,019 $ 167,543 21% 19% Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.9% 18.8% # Variance greater than 100%

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) (unaudited) October 31, April 30, 2020 2020 Assets: Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,063 $ 202,464 Accounts receivable, net 273,264 309,384 Inventories, net 42,169 43,614 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 75,801 59,465 Total Current Assets 477,297 614,927 Product Development Assets, net 48,944 53,643 Royalty Advances, net 18,276 36,710 Technology, Property and Equipment, net 290,071 298,005 Intangible Assets, net 819,834 807,405 Goodwill 1,126,904 1,116,790 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 137,095 142,716 Other Non-Current Assets 101,984 98,598 Total Assets $ 3,020,405 $ 3,168,794 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 54,911 $ 93,691 Accrued royalties 94,390 87,408 Short-term portion of long-term debt 12,500 9,375 Contract liabilities 285,176 520,214 Accrued employment costs 88,761 108,448 Accrued income taxes 1,901 13,728 Short-term portion of operating lease liabilities 20,071 21,810 Other accrued liabilities 77,026 72,595 Total Current Liabilities 634,736 927,269 Long-Term Debt 825,243 765,650 Accrued Pension Liability 173,084 187,969 Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 131,026 119,127 Operating Lease Liabilities 153,355 159,782 Other Long-Term Liabilities 82,748 75,373 Total Liabilities 2,000,192 2,235,170 Shareholders' Equity 1,020,213 933,624 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,020,405 $ 3,168,794

(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for October 31, 2020 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 Operating Activities: Net income $ 84,766 $ 48,314 Amortization of intangibles 34,057 29,990 Amortization of product development assets 17,448 17,616 Depreciation and amortization of technology, property, and equipment 46,432 37,251 Other non-cash charges and credits 72,521 59,302 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (331,846) (291,994) Net Cash Used In Operating Activities (76,622) (99,521) Investing Activities: Additions to technology, property, and equipment (36,430) (44,531) Product development spending (10,999) (11,686) Businesses acquired in purchase transactions, net of cash acquired (229) (74,169) Acquisitions of publication rights and other (14,021) (4,045) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (61,679) (134,431) Financing Activities: Net debt borrowings 59,590 317,471 Cash dividends (38,480) (38,486) Purchase of treasury shares - (25,000) Other (2,511) (4,718) Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities 18,599 249,267 Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 3,301 (461) Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash for Period (116,401) 14,854 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning 203,047 93,548 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Ending $ 86,646 $ 108,402 CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW LESS PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT SPENDING Six Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 Net Cash Used In Operating Activities $ (76,622) $ (99,521) Less: additions to technology, property, and equipment (36,430) (44,531) Less: product development spending (10,999) (11,686) Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending $ (124,051) $ (155,738) See Explanation of Usage of Non-GAAP Measures included in this supplemental information. (1) The supplementary information included in this press release for the six months ended October 31, 2020 is preliminary and subject to change prior

to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

Explanation of Usage of NON-GAAP Performance Measures

In this earnings release and supplemental information, management may present the following non-GAAP performance measures:

Adjusted Earnings Per Share ("Adjusted EPS");

Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending;

Adjusted Revenue;

Adjusted Operating Income and margin;

Adjusted Contribution to Profit and margin;

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and margin;

Organic revenue; and

Results on a constant currency basis.

Management uses these non-GAAP performance measures as supplemental indicators of our operating performance and financial position as well for internal reporting and forecasting purposes, when publicly providing its outlook, to evaluate the Company's performance and calculate incentive compensation. Non-GAAP performance measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures used by other companies and should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial results under U.S. GAAP.

The Company presents these non-GAAP performance measures in addition to U.S. GAAP financial results because it believes that these non-GAAP performance measures provide useful information to investors and financial analysts for operational trends and comparisons over time. The use of these non-GAAP performance measures may also provide a consistent basis to evaluate operating profitability and performance trends by excluding items that we do not consider to be controllable activities for this purpose. For example:

Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Contribution to Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and organic revenue provide a more comparable basis to analyze operating results and earnings and are measures commonly used by shareholders to measure our performance.

Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending helps assess our ability, over the long term, to create value for our shareholders as it represents cash available to repay debt, pay common stock dividends and fund share repurchases and acquisitions.

Results on a constant currency basis removes distortion from the effects of foreign currency movements to provide better comparability of our business trends from period to period. We measure our performance before the impact of foreign currency (or at “constant currency”), which means that we apply the same foreign currency exchange rates for the current and equivalent prior period.

In addition, the Company has historically provided these or similar non-GAAP performance measures and understand that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing the Company's operating margins, and net income and comparing the Company's financial performance to that of its peer companies and competitors. Based on interactions with investors, we also believe that the Company's non-GAAP performance measures are regarded as useful to our investors as supplemental to our U.S. GAAP financial results, and that there is no confusion regarding the adjustments or our operating performance to our investors due to the comprehensive nature of our disclosures.

