 

Nicole Kidman Partners With SeraLabs, a CURE Pharmaceutical Company, as a Strategic Business Partner and Global Brand Ambassador

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 14:14  |  39   |   |   

CURE Pharmaceutical Holdings (OTCQB: CURR) wholly owned subsidiary, The SeraLabs, Inc., has enlisted Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning Nicole Kidman as the brand’s first-ever strategic business partner and global brand ambassador for their topical products. In addition to being the face of the brand, Kidman will play an integral role in the strategic direction of product development and messaging.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005444/en/

“We could not be more excited by Nicole’s decision to join our team,” says Nancy Duitch, SeraLabs CEO and CURE Pharmaceutical Chief Strategic Officer. “We wanted to work with someone who genuinely cares about growing the business as much as we do. A person just looking to lend their name was never going to work for us. She is savvy, forward thinking and embodies our brand values.”

Kidman became a proponent of the benefits of topical CBD when she experimented with it on an ankle injury last summer. She will bring her vast experience of the beauty sector to help SeraLabs boost its multi-channel distribution efforts and sales for its anti-aging skincare line, Seratopical and topical ultra-hydrating and pain relief body creams and serums. The deal includes nine current SeraLabs topical products with an additional three products set to launch in 2021 where Kidman will be key in development.

“The partnership with SeraLabs was an easy decision for me,” states Kidman, SeraLabs Strategic Partner and Global Brand Ambassador. “With my injury last year, I experienced the benefit of CBD wellness products firsthand. I believe these products are a vital solution in health and wellness and Nancy and SeraLabs are a company I believe in. Joining them in this partnership is something I am very excited about!”

SeraLabs was founded in 2018 and is a global leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors. CURE Pharmaceutical Holdings, which acquired SeraLabs in 2020, is focused on the innovation of pharmaceutical technology, wellness products and drug delivery. “The growth and global interest of our newest acquisition SeraLabs has been tremendous over the past few months,” said CURE Pharmaceutical CEO, Rob Davidson. “Nicole will undoubtedly help SeraLabs reach more consumers than ever before and grow our revenue exponentially over the next few years.”

SeraLabs can be found online and in national and regional store chains.

About SeraLabs

SeraLabs is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting edge technology and superior ingredients such as CBD. SeraLabs creates high quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. Its more than 20 products are sold under the brand names SeraRelief, Seratopical, SeraLabs, Gordon’s Herbals and SeraPets. SeraLabs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories of beauty, health & wellness, and pet care, SeraLabs products are sold in major national drug, grocery chains and mass retailers. The company also sells products under private label to major retailers and multi-level marketers, as well as direct-to-consumer (DTC), via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions. For more information visit: www.Seratopical.com and follow us on Instagram at @seratopical, or on Facebook or contact: press@theseralabs.com

About CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.

CURE Pharmaceutical is the pioneering developer of CUREform, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release drug delivery vehicles designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients.

As a vertically integrated company, CURE’s 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSF and cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enables it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURE has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nicole Kidman Partners With SeraLabs, a CURE Pharmaceutical Company, as a Strategic Business Partner and Global Brand Ambassador CURE Pharmaceutical Holdings (OTCQB: CURR) wholly owned subsidiary, The SeraLabs, Inc., has enlisted Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning Nicole Kidman as the brand’s first-ever strategic business partner and global brand ambassador for their …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data Evaluating Potential of Liso-cel Across Leukemia and Lymphomas ...
Opendoor Technologies to Trade on Nasdaq as “OPEN”
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
CURE Pharmaceutical Issues Letter to Shareholders