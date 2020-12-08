Seagen Highlights TUKYSA (tucatinib) Data in Breast Cancer at Virtual 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

“Following this year’s FDA approval of TUKYSA, we continue to broadly study if more patients may benefit from this important medicine,” said Roger Dansey, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Seagen. “Data presented at the meeting from the HER2CLIMB trial demonstrate TUKYSA’s efficacy regardless of patients’ hormone receptor status, while other clinical and preclinical findings provide new insights about TUKYSA’s potential to help patients living with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.”

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) today announced the presentation of new data from TUKYSA (tucatinib), its HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer therapy, at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) Virtual Symposium, taking place December 8-11, 2020. Nine abstracts – including two spotlight posters – highlight the company’s commitment to addressing unmet needs in breast cancer.

Highlights for key data presentations at the meeting include:

Efficacy Outcomes by Hormone Receptor Status from HER2CLIMB Trial

Outcomes for TUKYSA (tucatinib) in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer from the pivotal HER2CLIMB trial by hormone receptor (HR) status will be featured in a spotlight poster (Abstract #PD3-08). Results will be presented by Erika P. Hamilton, M.D., Director, Breast Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer Research Program at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute.

As previously reported, the addition of TUKYSA to trastuzumab and capecitabine resulted in clinically meaningful improvements in overall survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR) compared to the addition of placebo. The new exploratory analyses presented at SABCS demonstrated that the PFS, OS and ORR improvements with TUKYSA were observed consistently across hormone receptor status subgroups, including in patients with brain metastases.

SABCS 2020 Data Presentations for Seagen Medicines and Pipeline Agents:

Below are presentation details related to TUKYSA and the investigational agent ladiratuzumab vedotin at SABCS. Published abstracts can be found here. Poster presentations will be available on December 9, 2020.