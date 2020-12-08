Sequans Communications S.A. Announces Pricing of Public Secondary Offering of American Depositary Shares

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), (“Sequans” or the “Company”), a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for IoT devices, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public secondary offering of 2,529,961 American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”), at a price of $5.50 per ADS. Each ADS represents four ordinary shares of the Company, nominal value €0.02 per share. The ADSs to be sold in the offering will be offered by Nokomis Capital Master Fund, L.P. (“Nokomis”) and will be issued pursuant to the conversion of $12.4 million in principal and accrued paid-in-kind interest of Sequans’ convertible notes. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 379,494 ADSs to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the over-allotment option, if exercised, for general corporate purposes, including the payment of certain expenses associated with the secondary offering. The offering is expected to close on December 10, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-250122) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 24, 2020. The ADSs may be offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on December 7, 2020, and a final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to this offering may also be obtained, when available, by contacting B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 17th St. North, Ste. 1300, Arlington, VA 22209, or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com, or by telephone at (703) 312-9580.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

