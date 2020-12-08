 

AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement And Engages Developer To Create Branded Gold-Backed CryptoCurrency Coin

08.12.2020   

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that the Company has signed a definitive development agreement with Core State Holdings, Corp., a digital assets and crypto wallet creator, to produce a white label gold-backed cryptocurrency coin. AABB has launched the development process with Core State to plan the details of the design, branding, implementation and milestone events schedule for the gold-backed crypto coin. Viewed as a revenue diversification and awareness project that will create liquidity and monetize gold production, the Company is excited to collaborate with Core State’s expert cryptocurrency team and will release further details of the gold-backed crypto coin project as development objectives are achieved.

Core State Holdings, Corp. designed and developed the crypto currency PTPWallet. Through extensive research, it is considered to be one of the most advanced wallets available in the crypto sector today. The PTPWallet platform, since 2019, has processed over 220,000 visitor transactions; with a large demand for the platform shown by medium and large-sized businesses. Since launched in February of 2019, the platform’s advanced security has never been compromised. The key features and benefits of the PTPWallet are: instant transactions, anonymous internal transactions, loyalty and referral programs, strong infrastructure, and ease of use.

https://corestateholdings.com/

AABB is planning to design a branded website and marketing campaign, under the direction and consultation of Core State, to expand the circulation of the gold-backed cryptocurrency coin and target extensively the large population and high growth markets worldwide including India and China. The economic fundamentals of India’s high demand and interest in physical gold and China’s expanding use of its national digital currency and digital wallets could naturally lend themselves to the future use of AABB’s gold-backed cryptocurrency coin.

In other significant events of the Company this week, on Wednesday December 9, 2020, AABB has scheduled a special meeting in Mexico City with management committee representatives of Joint Venture Partner, Qiangda Investments & Economics Co. Ltd., to discuss a proposal regarding the Guerrero Gold Belt (GGB) mine property and operations in Mexico.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Contact the Company at:
     
Email:   ir@asiabroadbandinc.com
Website:   www.asiametalsinc.com
Phone:   702-866-9054
Parkin Investor Relations    
Kevin Parkin    

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

 


