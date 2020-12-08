H2O Innovation Presents its 3-Year Strategic Plan

The current Global Water market is estimated at $842 B for the year 2020. This market is expected to grow annually between 5 to 14% depending on the sub-market or geography. Fundamental drivers such as population growth, tightening regulations, water scarcity, and growing demand from agriculture and industries are just a few of the multiple factors influencing this expected growth. These market drivers would add pressure on existing infrastructure to become leaner and more efficient with their operations.

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to present its first 3-year strategic plan aligning its long-term vision with key strategic objectives. These objectives and their progress over time will be regularly communicated to key stakeholders to ensure proper alignment at all levels within the framework of the 3‑year strategic plan.

To develop the 3-year strategic plan, the Corporation’s executive team, in collaboration with the business line managers, has identified specific sub-markets and sub-segments to determine a current addressable market for H 2 O Innovation in the range of $4.5 B. This addressable market is where the Corporation intends to continue its growth during the next three years, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions. The Corporation intends to build out its businesses in a way that will enhance cross-selling opportunities, maximize customer synergies and retention, and improve its operational efficiency.

By the end of fiscal year 2023, the current goal is to expand H 2 O Innovation’s adjusted EBITDA margin above 11%. To reach this objective, focus will be put on improving the gross profit margin, reducing fix costs percentage over revenue, and completing acquisitions. In three years, it is expected to reach $175 to 250 M in revenues, depending on the number of acquisitions completed.

The Corporation is expecting to reduce its cost of goods sold and improving operational excellence by taking the following measures: leaner business processes in the acquired companies, implementation of comprehensive business intelligence solutions, smart procurement, rebranding & merger of the O&M business pillar, as announced last week, and pro-active health & safety practices.

The Corporation should reduce its fix costs percentage over revenues by leveraging its centralized corporate support services. New innovative products will be developed and taken to market through the Corporation’s large distribution network which will leverage the sales organisation and enable to increase the gross profit margin.