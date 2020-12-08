 

H2O Innovation Presents its 3-Year Strategic Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to present its first 3-year strategic plan aligning its long-term vision with key strategic objectives. These objectives and their progress over time will be regularly communicated to key stakeholders to ensure proper alignment at all levels within the framework of the 3‑year strategic plan.

The current Global Water market is estimated at $842 B for the year 2020. This market is expected to grow annually between 5 to 14% depending on the sub-market or geography. Fundamental drivers such as population growth, tightening regulations, water scarcity, and growing demand from agriculture and industries are just a few of the multiple factors influencing this expected growth. These market drivers would add pressure on existing infrastructure to become leaner and more efficient with their operations.

To develop the 3-year strategic plan, the Corporation’s executive team, in collaboration with the business line managers, has identified specific sub-markets and sub-segments to determine a current addressable market for H2O Innovation in the range of $4.5 B. This addressable market is where the Corporation intends to continue its growth during the next three years, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions. The Corporation intends to build out its businesses in a way that will enhance cross-selling opportunities, maximize customer synergies and retention, and improve its operational efficiency.

By the end of fiscal year 2023, the current goal is to expand H2O Innovation’s adjusted EBITDA margin above 11%. To reach this objective, focus will be put on improving the gross profit margin, reducing fix costs percentage over revenue, and completing acquisitions. In three years, it is expected to reach $175 to 250 M in revenues, depending on the number of acquisitions completed.

The Corporation is expecting to reduce its cost of goods sold and improving operational excellence by taking the following measures: leaner business processes in the acquired companies, implementation of comprehensive business intelligence solutions, smart procurement, rebranding & merger of the O&M business pillar, as announced last week, and pro-active health & safety practices.

The Corporation should reduce its fix costs percentage over revenues by leveraging its centralized corporate support services. New innovative products will be developed and taken to market through the Corporation’s large distribution network which will leverage the sales organisation and enable to increase the gross profit margin.

Seite 1 von 3
H2O Innovation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H2O Innovation Presents its 3-Year Strategic Plan QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (TSXV: HEO) – H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to present its first 3-year strategic plan aligning its long-term vision with key strategic objectives. These …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
Biofrontera enters into a license and supply agreement with Galenica AB for the marketing of Ameluz ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Novo Nordisk A/S: Rectification
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
H2O Innovation Announces Date of its Shareholders’ Annual General Meeting
01.12.20
Utility Partners LLC, Hays Utility South Corporation and Gulf Utility Service, Inc. become H2O Innovation
10.11.20
H2O Innovation Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Results as Its Business Model Shows Robustness in a Lasting Pandemic