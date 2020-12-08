Hallgarten & Company Initiates Coverage of Ceylon Graphite
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that Christopher Ecclestone of Hallgarten & Company has initiated coverage of Ceylon Graphite. A copy of the research report is available at https://www.hallgartenco.com/pdf/Battery/Ceylon%20Graphite_Dec2020.pdf.
The company would also like to remind interested parties that management will be hosting an investor webinar today, December 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST to provide participants an overview of the Company, its exciting recent developments and how the Company is positioned to be a significant participant in the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets.
An updated investor presentation has also been posted on the Company’s website www.ceylongraphite.com
When: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST
Registration link: https://my.6ix.com/DveBYPHa
Research Report Highlights
- Production is up and running at Ceylon Graphite’s subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd.’s K1 mine, putting it amongst the
select group of active graphite producers.
- Compared to other graphite mines the Company’s K1 and M1 mines have been inexpensive to develop, with some of the lowest
production cost globally.
- Sri Lankan natural graphite sells at US$2,000 to US$2,300 per ton, a significant premium to all grades of flake graphite. High
grades (95% Cg plus) provide significant margins and make the product suitable for upgrading to battery grade, high value products.
- Samples from both K1 and M1 have been tested by Dorfner ANZAPLAN and American Energy Technologies and certified upgradeable to
battery 99.99% purity.
- The Company has a large land package of over 121 grids with significant evidence of past production.
- Ceylon Graphite recently raised $4,500,000 through equity financing in October 2020 and is well capitalized with no debt.
Bharat Parashar, Chief Executive Officer of Ceylon Graphite said: "Christopher is a well-known and respected analyst in the Graphite space and we are pleased that he has initiated coverage with a very positive outlook for our company as well as industry macro factors.”
Positive Graphite Industry Macro Developments
- Graphite demand is widespread - steel foundries and refractories, lubricants, automotive, batteries/energy storage and military
applications.
- Chinese production cutbacks and limitations on needle-coke supply (for synthetic Graphite) have underpinned prices.
- China is now increasingly importing high quality Graphite to meet domestic demand.
0 Kommentare