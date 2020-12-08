Hallgarten & Company Initiates Coverage of Ceylon Graphite

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that Christopher Ecclestone of Hallgarten & Company has initiated coverage of Ceylon Graphite. A copy of the research report is available at https://www.hallgartenco.com/pdf/Battery/Ceylon%20Graphite_Dec2020.pdf.

The company would also like to remind interested parties that management will be hosting an investor webinar today, December 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST to provide participants an overview of the Company, its exciting recent developments and how the Company is positioned to be a significant participant in the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets.