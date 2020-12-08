 

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 40 Bitcoins for Treasury; Total Bitcoin Treasury Reaches ~189.5 BTC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”), a leading developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce that it has acquired 40 additional Bitcoins for long term treasury holding. BIGG purchased these Bitcoins for $24,854 CAD per BTC for a total of CAD $994,160.00.

This purchase, added to BIGG’s existing Bitcoin holdings, brings the treasury to ~189.5 Bitcoin, valued at CAD ~$4.65 million (USD ~$3.63 million) as of 4pm PST December 7th, 2020. BIGG believes strongly in the future of Bitcoin, its store of value capability, and its future valuation potential.

BIGG CEO, Mark Binns, remarks, “BIGG (formerly BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group) started accumulating Bitcoin as far back as 2015. Bitcoin has appreciated substantially as an asset class over 1, 2, 5 and 10 years horizons, and we believe the potential for impactful price appreciation is stronger today than ever. Institutional involvement and buying, and mainstream adoption, will continue to drive the price of Bitcoin as supply remains capped. We believe our Bitcoin holdings can act as self financing, over time, as we continue to expand our core crypto trading and blockchain forensic software businesses.”

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns
CEO
mark@biggdigitalassets.com
T:+1.844.515.2646

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

