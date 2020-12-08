Pulmonx Welcomes Two New Members to Its Board of Directors, Adding Expertise in Consumer Marketing and Medical Device Company Growth
Georgia Garinois-Melenikiotou and Thomas W. Burns Joined the Pulmonx Board in October in Connection with the Company’s Initial Public Offering
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG), a pioneer in providing minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe lung disease, welcomes
Georgia Garinois-Melenikiotou and Thomas W. Burns to its Board of Directors. Both Directors joined the Pulmonx Board in October 2020 in connection with Pulmonx’s initial public offering. Ms.
Garinois-Melenikiotou brings a wealth of expertise in global consumer marketing, as well as broad corporate management experience through various senior leadership roles at multinational companies,
including Estée Lauder and Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Burns brings extensive leadership and management experience in the medical technology industry and is currently the President, Chief Executive
Officer and a member of the board of directors of Glaukos Corporation.
Georgia Garinois-Melenikiotou previously led Estée Lauder's global corporate marketing function as Executive Vice President of Corporate Marketing where she was a member of Estee Lauder’s Executive Leadership team. Ms. Garinois-Melenikiotou led the company’s consumer insights, analytics, digital marketing, media, global customer care, local relevancy, and brand equity development centers of excellence across the world and across the portfolio of ELC’s 29+ brands and was instrumental in operationalizing the company’s digital-first strategy and plan. Previously, she served in various senior leadership roles with increasing responsibility over a 26-year period at Johnson & Johnson where, as a Global President, she helped establish the company’s beauty business. Ms. Garinois-Melenikiotou is also a member of the boards of directors of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) and Spanish pharmaceutical company Almirall, S.A. (BMAD: ALM). She is also a member of the board of MIT Sloan. Ms. Garinois-Melenikiotou earned an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the National Technical Institute of Athens in Greece.
