Pulmonx Welcomes Two New Members to Its Board of Directors, Adding Expertise in Consumer Marketing and Medical Device Company Growth

Georgia Garinois-Melenikiotou and Thomas W. Burns Joined the Pulmonx Board in October in Connection with the Company’s Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG), a pioneer in providing minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe lung disease, welcomes Georgia Garinois-Melenikiotou and Thomas W. Burns to its Board of Directors. Both Directors joined the Pulmonx Board in October 2020 in connection with Pulmonx’s initial public offering. Ms. Garinois-Melenikiotou brings a wealth of expertise in global consumer marketing, as well as broad corporate management experience through various senior leadership roles at multinational companies, including Estée Lauder and Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Burns brings extensive leadership and management experience in the medical technology industry and is currently the President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Glaukos Corporation.

