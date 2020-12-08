 

Stem Holdings, Inc. Announces "On Your Mark" Quick Start to 2021 Expansion

Stem to Launch 12 New Products in January Featuring, Cannabis-Infused Topicals, and a new CBD Product Line-Up from Patent Edibles -Pending Hemp Genetics

Acquisition of Driven Deliveries to Support Distribution Drive

BOCA RATON, FL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: STMH CSE:STEM), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis and hemp branded products company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, and distribution operations throughout the United States, announced that they will be starting 2021 with an exciting line-up of disruptive products beginning in Oregon and launching in all markets in which Stem operates. Stem has added a cutting-edge extraction laboratory to its commercial kitchen capabilities for full integration in production of these value-added, margin-accretive products. The pending acquisition of Driven Deliveries, Inc. later this month (OTCQB: DRVD) will support new distribution in current and new markets.

Cannavore Cannabis Confections – Just in time for the holidays, Stem’s Cannavore is launching two flavors for its award-winning caramels – Irish Cream and Hazelnut – two on trend flavors complementing our original Salted Caramel. Made with full spectrum solventless bubble hash, they are rich in cannabinoids and terpenes for consistent dosing and effectiveness.

Dose-ology Topicals – To condition skin all year round, Stem’s Dose-ology brand is launching its first cannabis-infused topicals featuring lotion, massage oil, and facial serum. Made with THC concentrate from Stem’s own TJ Gardens award-winning brand of cannabis, Dose-ology will feature the exact dose recommended by Stem Medical Holdings’ team led by Dr. Drore Eisen, to assure consumers that they will experience optimal products benefits with each and every usage.

Dose-ology CBD Topicals – Dose-ology will also enter the mass market with a line-up of four new broad-spectrum CBD-infused topical products that reflect Stem’s commitment to efficacious dosing and performance. They will initially be sold at select retailers and in e-commerce. The hemp grown for these products features patent-pending genetics that resist powdery mildew, and continues to be part of Stem’s work with Cornell University’s School of Agriculture.

