Mason Graphite Announces Appointment of Independent Strategic Advisor

MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite i nc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has retained Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. as its Strategic Advisor to assist it in the evaluation of several potential strategic partners in the battery materials and mining industry to advance the Company’s development, as announced in a press release issued on October 28, 2020.

Mr. Gilles Gingras, Chairman of the Board of Mason Graphite, commented: “The adequate use of our cash flow over the past few months positions us favorably to study the opportunities available to us and the engagement of a strategic and financial advisor will help us to take the right decisions in the best interest of all shareholders.”

CEO Recruitment

Furthermore, the Board has retained Boyden, an executive search firm, to assist it in finding a new CEO. “Bringing on board a CEO with deep industry knowledge and a successful track record in scaling a mining business is key for the Company’s next growth phase,” commented Mr. Gilles Gingras.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite is a Canadian company dedicated to the production and transformation of natural graphite. Its strategy includes the development of value-added products, notably for green technologies like transport electrification. The Company also owns 100% of the rights to the Lac Guéret graphite deposit, one of the richest in the world. The Company is managed by an experienced team cumulating many decades of experience in graphite, covering production, sales, as well as research and development.

