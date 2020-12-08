 

Mason Graphite Announces Appointment of Independent Strategic Advisor

MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has retained Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. as its Strategic Advisor to assist it in the evaluation of several potential strategic partners in the battery materials and mining industry to advance the Company’s development, as announced in a press release issued on October 28, 2020.

A Special Committee of the Board has been formed to lead such discussions and has recommended the appointment of Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. to complete a strategic review.

Mr. Gilles Gingras, Chairman of the Board of Mason Graphite, commented: “The adequate use of our cash flow over the past few months positions us favorably to study the opportunities available to us and the engagement of a strategic and financial advisor will help us to take the right decisions in the best interest of all shareholders.”

CEO Recruitment

Furthermore, the Board has retained Boyden, an executive search firm, to assist it in finding a new CEO. “Bringing on board a CEO with deep industry knowledge and a successful track record in scaling a mining business is key for the Company’s next growth phase,” commented Mr. Gilles Gingras.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite is a Canadian company dedicated to the production and transformation of natural graphite. Its strategy includes the development of value-added products, notably for green technologies like transport electrification. The Company also owns 100% of the rights to the Lac Guéret graphite deposit, one of the richest in the world. The Company is managed by an experienced team cumulating many decades of experience in graphite, covering production, sales, as well as research and development.

For more information: www.masongraphite.com

Mason Graphite inc.
Ana Rodrigues at info@masongraphite.com or 1 514 289-3580
Head Office: 3030, boulevard Le Carrefour, suite 600, Laval, Quebec, Canada, H7T 2P5

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: (i) volatile stock price; (ii) the general global markets and economic conditions; (iii) the possibility of write-downs and impairments; (iv) the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; (v) the risk associated with establishing title to mineral properties and assets; (vi) the risks associated with entering into joint ventures; (vii) fluctuations in commodity prices; (viii) the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; (ix) competition faced by the resulting issuer in securing experienced personnel and financing; (x) access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; (xi) the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the resulting issuer; (xii) the risks associated with the various environmental regulations the resulting issuer is subject to; (xiii) risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; (xiv) risks related to potential conflicts of interest; (xv) the reliance on key personnel; (xvi) liquidity risks; (xvii) the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; (xviii) the Company does not anticipate declaring dividends in the near term; (xix) the risk of litigation; and (xx) risk management.

Disclaimer

