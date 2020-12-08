GameSquare Esports Launches New Website and Corporate Presentation

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an international esports company, has launched its updated website ( www.gamesquare.com ) including an improved investor section and its most recent corporate presentation. Users will find an enhanced website that better reflects the excitement and opportunity within the global esports industry. In addition, users will find a new corporate deck which outlines the Company’s proposed growth strategy and additional information about Reciprocity Corp. (“Reciprocity”), a privately held gaming and esports company which the Company intends to acquire (the “Transaction”). For more information about the Transaction, please see the Company’s press release dated November 25, 2020, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR and Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) profiles at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com, respectively.



“As GameSquare builds a leading gaming and esports company, we continue to improve how we communicate with shareholders and other interested parties,” said Kevin Wright, CEO of GameSquare. “In my view, the new Company website better reflects the opportunities ahead for GameSquare and the enhanced investor page provides more information for interested parties with the click of a mouse. Further, the updated corporate presentation better frames the opportunity for GameSquare and Reciprocity as a combined entity. Specifically, Reciprocity, through its wholly owned subsidiary GCN Inc. (“GCN”), is expected to help accelerate the opportunity for GameSquare to bridge the gap between global brands and gaming and esports communities with a focus on profitable expansion.”

About GameSquare

GameSquare is an international esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the esports market and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare’s acquisition of Code Red Ltd. (“Code Red”), an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies.