 

GameSquare Esports Launches New Website and Corporate Presentation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an international esports company, has launched its updated website (www.gamesquare.com) including an improved investor section and its most recent corporate presentation. Users will find an enhanced website that better reflects the excitement and opportunity within the global esports industry. In addition, users will find a new corporate deck which outlines the Company’s proposed growth strategy and additional information about Reciprocity Corp. (“Reciprocity”), a privately held gaming and esports company which the Company intends to acquire (the “Transaction”). For more information about the Transaction, please see the Company’s press release dated November 25, 2020, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR and Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) profiles at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com, respectively.

“As GameSquare builds a leading gaming and esports company, we continue to improve how we communicate with shareholders and other interested parties,” said Kevin Wright, CEO of GameSquare. “In my view, the new Company website better reflects the opportunities ahead for GameSquare and the enhanced investor page provides more information for interested parties with the click of a mouse. Further, the updated corporate presentation better frames the opportunity for GameSquare and Reciprocity as a combined entity. Specifically, Reciprocity, through its wholly owned subsidiary GCN Inc. (“GCN”), is expected to help accelerate the opportunity for GameSquare to bridge the gap between global brands and gaming and esports communities with a focus on profitable expansion.”

About GameSquare

GameSquare is an international esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the esports market and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare’s acquisition of Code Red Ltd. (“Code Red”), an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies.

Seite 1 von 3


Gamesquare Esports Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GameSquare Esports Launches New Website and Corporate Presentation TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an international esports company, has launched its updated website (www.gamesquare.com) including an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
Biofrontera enters into a license and supply agreement with Galenica AB for the marketing of Ameluz ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Novo Nordisk A/S: Rectification
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
GameSquare Esports Appoints Neil Said as Chairman of the Board
02.12.20
GameSquare, an International Esports Company, To Be Featured on BNN Bloomberg
25.11.20
GameSquare Esports Inc. Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Reciprocity Corp. to Build a Leading Canadian Gaming and Esports Company
23.11.20
GameSquare Announces That Code Red Has Been Selected as Bud Light’s European Esports Agency
18.11.20
GameSquare Closes Private Placement