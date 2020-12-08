electroCore Announces Positive Top-Line Results from PREMIUM II Migraine Prevention Study

In the predefined modified intent to treat population (mITT; n=113), which was the designated primary analysis population for the study, patients using gammaCore nVNS had 3.1 less migraine days over the final four weeks of the 12 week double blind study period versus the four weeks of the run-in period as compared to a decrease of 2.3 migraine days in the sham group (primary endpoint; p=0.233).

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today top-line results from its GM-US-10 (PREMIUM II) study. Despite the early termination of the study in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all study endpoints, including several patient-assessed quality of life measures, showed benefit from non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS), with many endpoints showing a statistically significant improvement with nVNS compared to sham stimulation.

Within the mITT population, 44.9% of the subjects using gammaCore nVNS had at least a 50% decrease in the number of migraine days compared to 26.8% for those receiving sham stimulation (secondary endpoint; p=0.048). Patients using gammaCore also reported a statistically significant decrease in migraine associated disability and improvement in their quality of life across all of the quality of life (QOL) endpoints in the study.

Of particular interest were the results in the predefined sub-population of patients diagnosed as having migraine with aura. In this group, patients using nVNS had 5.5 fewer headache days compared to 2.7 fewer headache days in the sham group (p=0.041). There were no serious adverse effects reported in the study, which is consistent with nVNS’ strong safety and tolerability profile.

Complete results of the study are expected to be published in early 2021 in a peer reviewed neurology journal. gammaCore received 510(k) clearance for the preventative treatment of migraine on March 26, 2020.

Dr. Umer Najib, MD, FAHS, Director of the West Virginia University Headache Center and an investigator in the PREMIUM II study, commented “I am pleased that nVNS continues to demonstrate its ability to effectively decrease the migraine burden in patients who need preventive therapy. The strong benefit seen in patients diagnosed with aura is particularly interesting as those patients can often be particularly difficult to treat.”