The application related to ARTEBONE product has been divided in two parts in the USA. One part concerns the claims of the product. This patent has been active since spring 2020 (announced 7 April 2020). The other part concerns the manufacturing process of ARTEBONE. This application has already been published in the website of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (”USPTO”) but the patent has not yet been formally granted. Examiner of USPTO has informed BBS that also this patent will be granted after the formal application process.

On 9 November 2020 at 8:45 am BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc (”BBS”, ”the Company”) published an announcement concerning the acceptance of all claims of Company’s patent application ”A METHOD FOR PREPARING A BONE PROTEIN PREPARATION AND A BONE PROTEIN PREPARATION” in the USA. This information has proved to be incorrect due to misunderstanding in the correspondence with the patent office.

We apologise this misunderstanding and will publish an announcement concerning the acceptance of all claims immediately after receiving the information.

This is information that BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on 8 December 2020 at 3:00 pm (UTC+2:00).

BBS – Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a Finnish orthobiologic biotech company. We have developed a new product for healing of difficult bone fractures and for solving the problems in bone healing. Our mission is to offer new generation medicinal products for the orthopedic surgery. The research and development in the field of medicine requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have over 20 years of expertise in this. Our operations are characterised by top expertise, innovativeness and dedicated and committed employees. The first product, ARTEBONE paste, is ready and the application process for the CE-marking enabling commercialization is in progress.

More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi .