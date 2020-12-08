Gear4 Introduces Apple-Exclusive Cases Made for MagSafe for the Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear4, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company, today announced the Crystal Palace Snap and Rio Snap protective cases for the Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max made specifically for MagSafe. Both cases are engineered with D3O technology, trusted globally by the military, sports, motorcycle, and industrial professionals, which is naturally soft and flexible until shocked, when it locks together to dissipate impact forces. The state-of-the-art technology is specifically designed to protect the iPhone from unexpected drops without compromising the 15W wireless charging speed with Apple’s MagSafe charger.



“MagSafe is exciting because users now have the ability to attach accessories, such as the MagSafe charger and wallet, to the back of the phone,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG Brands. “The new Snap cases from Gear4 feature embedded magnets that allow users to seamlessly attach their MagSafe accessories to their new iPhone without any impact to the magnetic holder or interference with wireless charging. And they provide the best drop protection on the market in a slim and sleek design, which has been our mantra from the beginning.”