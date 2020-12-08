 

Gear4 Introduces Apple-Exclusive Cases Made for MagSafe for the Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear4, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company, today announced the Crystal Palace Snap and Rio Snap protective cases for the Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max made specifically for MagSafe. Both cases are engineered with D3O technology, trusted globally by the military, sports, motorcycle, and industrial professionals, which is naturally soft and flexible until shocked, when it locks together to dissipate impact forces. The state-of-the-art technology is specifically designed to protect the iPhone from unexpected drops without compromising the 15W wireless charging speed with Apple’s MagSafe charger.

“MagSafe is exciting because users now have the ability to attach accessories, such as the MagSafe charger and wallet, to the back of the phone,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG Brands. “The new Snap cases from Gear4 feature embedded magnets that allow users to seamlessly attach their MagSafe accessories to their new iPhone without any impact to the magnetic holder or interference with wireless charging. And they provide the best drop protection on the market in a slim and sleek design, which has been our mantra from the beginning.”

The MagSafe-compatible cases from Gear4 include:

  • Crystal Palace Snap ($49.99 MSRP) – based on the iconic Gear4 Crystal Palace, the Crystal Palace Snap case unites sleek, transparent design with unbeatable drop protection. Made from D3O Crystalex, the most transparent, non-yellowing, and dye transfer resistant material used in phone cases1, the Crystal Palace Snap is 5G compatible and provides up to 13ft/4m of drop protection2. It’s made for MagSafe, so the MagSafe charger “snaps” right into place. The crystal-clear polycarbonate flaunts the iPhone colors and features a coating with built-in antimicrobial properties that protects the case coating by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guards against degradation from microorganisms3. The Crystal Palace Snap is a smart choice to showcase and protect the iPhone 12 smartphone lineup.
  • Rio Snap ($49.99 MSRP) – the Rio Snap case combines strength and style, and features a sleek, black exterior with a soft-touch finish to deliver up to 13ft/4m of drop protection2. Manufactured with D3O, the Rio Snap case is 5G compatible and is made for MagSafe so the MagSafe charger quickly “snaps” into place. It also includes the same coating with built-in antimicrobial properties to protect the case coating by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guard against degradation from microorganisms3. Designed for a slim, grippy feel, the Rio Snap case is perfectly suited to protect the iPhone 12 smartphone range.

Sustainability:

