 

Verisk Cyber Data Exchange Surges Ahead as Nationwide Joins Global Effort

By Contributing Premium and Loss Records to the Cyber Data Exchange, Nationwide Becomes Part of Growing Effort to Gain New Insights into Rapidly Changing World of Cyber Risk

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data and analytics company, announced today that Nationwide has joined the Verisk Cyber Data Exchange as part of a growing effort across the insurance industry to gain new insights into the rapidly changing world of cyber risk.

By joining the Verisk Cyber Data Exchange, Nationwide will contribute premium and loss records to an expanding pool of aggregated, anonymized insurance data from participating cyber insurers around the world. In return, Nationwide will obtain access to an interactive platform powered by the Exchange and be able to use its robust analytics to better manage risks, develop products, build models, and guide strategic planning.

"Understanding industry-wide cyber exposure and developing insights into pricing and loss trends is a major challenge in today's dynamic cyber risk landscape," said Catherine Rudow, Nationwide's E&S/Specialty vice president of cyber insurance. "Joining the Verisk Cyber Data Exchange will improve our access to critical cyber insurance data and risk information, enabling us to deliver more robust cyber protections and further expand our leading risk solutions for consumers and businesses of all sizes."

"Improving the collective understanding of cyber risk is a critical step toward building a thriving marketplace for cyber insurance coverages that ultimately protect consumers and businesses alike," said Prashant Pai, vice president and general manager, Verisk Cyber Solutions. "With leading insurers like Nationwide participating in this important initiative, we can provide one-of-a-kind market intelligence to insurers looking to provide or enhance their cyber risk solutions."

The Cyber Data Exchange is a part of Verisk's Cyber Solutions Suite, an end-to-end ecosystem that can help insurers and reinsurers more quickly deliver new cyber programs or enhance existing solutions. Powered by data on more than 100 million organizations worldwide, the suite provides a wide range of products and services, including a pricing, underwriting, and distribution platform; advisory policy language and loss costs; an applicant analytics and scoring solution; a portfolio visualization engine; and aggregation management modeling for cyber risk.

To learn more about the Verisk Cyber Data Exchange, please visit: https://www.verisk.com/insurance/products/cyber-data-exchange/

To learn more about Nationwide's cyber security offerings, please visit: https://mls.nationwideexcessandsurplus.com/fs/products/cyber-and-profe ...

About Verisk 
Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor's S&P 500 Index and part of the Nasdaq 100 Index.

In 2018 and 2019, Forbes magazine named Verisk to its World's Best Employers list. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle, and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

# # # #

Media Contacts:

Joseph Madden
Verisk Public Relations
201-232-4486
Joseph.Madden@verisk.com

Brett Garrison
Edelman (for Verisk)
212-639-4903
Brett.Garrison@edelman.com

Lyndsey Kleven
Nationwide Public Relations
614-507-0485
klevel1@nationwide.com


