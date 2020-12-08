Well+Good Launches Annual Wellness Trends Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well+Good , a leading health and wellness media brand known for its journalistic approach and commitment to creating inclusive content accessible to all, announced today the launch of its 11th annual Wellness Trends report. The report examines the massive shifts that have shaken up every aspect of the wellness industry this year—how we work out, what we eat, the products we put on our faces, the way we rest—and how the reverberations of those changes will be felt into 2021 and beyond.

This year’s Wellness Trends report takes an investigative deep dive into six wellness categories that have been most affected by the changes of 2020: Beauty, Fitness, Food, Self Care, Health, and Home, and spotlights the movements, micro-trends, and products that will gain traction in 2021.

“The wellness landscape has undergone a complete transformation since the first annual Well+Good Wellness Trends report in 2009, and as we navigate the systemic shifts of this year, it is clear that how we all think about our health and well-being has fundamentally changed,” said Kate Spies, General Manager of Well+Good. “In 2021, we expect to see many positive, structural changes across all verticals, and our hope is that these necessary changes will lead to a more diverse, equitable, sustainable and factual future for the wellness industry as a whole.”

Highlights from the report include:

High-Tech Sneakers Will Give Runners a Performance Boost: in 2021, shoe technology that was once reserved for making the world's top athletes perform harder, better, faster, stronger will be available to consumers. Look out for carbon fiber plates in the shoe's footbed, which help to propel runners forward, making every step more energy-efficient. Another high-tech feature that will become more available to the public in 2021 is lightweight, energy-transferring foam that helps with speed and cushion, which protects the runner's joints.

Pandemic Personal Care is a New Category of Beauty Products: an unexpected side effect of increased hand-washing, face masks, and days spent entirely indoors are the rise of a whole new category of beauty products aimed at solving the resulting new skin-care woes. Beauty brands are launching elevated, skin-friendly soaps, sanitizers, and creams, and in 2021, expect even more products for your hands formulated with the ingredients usually reserved for your face, such as a hand "serum," hand cream infused with avocado oil and hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E-rich balms gentle enough to be used on hands, body, and face.

Adaptogenic Mushrooms Will Enjoy Even More Function in 2021: mushroom varieties that benefit cognitive health, stress levels, and immune support have been a staple in East Asian medicinal traditions for decades, and in 2021 the potential of mushrooms for supporting health is moving into the mainstream American market. Product innovation has improved the taste of these functional mushrooms, so expect to see them incorporated into lattes, salad dressings, and even chewing gum.

Upcycled Food Products Are Coming To Shrink Your Food Waste: next year, look for brands producing a slate of new products that repurpose bits of food that would otherwise go to waste into new items. Examples include "imperfect" bananas turned into snacks, surplus fruits and vegetables turned into protein powders, and salmon chips made from salmon skin.

A New Generation of Youth Wellness Programs Is Growing Up: the pandemic has brought a new urgency to the creation of wellness programs geared towards kids and teens. Pair that with a growing awareness among younger generations of self care and mindfulness practices as a way to cope with mounting stressors, and wellness is poised for an injection of teen spirit in 2021.

Tracking Stress is the New Tracking Steps: in 2021, a growing number of wearables will be tracking stress and helping wearers do something about it. These devices will give wearers a stress "score" and specific stress management tips tailored to lower that score over time. Next year, stress tracking will fit right alongside markers of a healthy lifestyle like exercise, nutrition and sleep.

To view the full Wellness Trends report, visit https://www.wellandgood.com/fitness-wellness-trends/ . Join Well+Good for the brand’s first-ever virtual Wellness Trends event on December 8. To register for this free event, visit https://wg-wellnesstrends2021.splashthat.com/ .