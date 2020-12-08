 

Hans Enriquez CEO and President of MedX Holdings, Inc., is Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Interview provides insights and excitement surrounding the business opportunities in the state of Texas, home to Hans Enriquez, the new Chief Executive Officer and President of MedX Holdings, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a recent interview with the leadership of MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MEDH), a brands and acquisition company. The interview focuses on the foundation being built for the Company with the addition of Hans Enriquez as the new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and President, the goals for the remainder of 2020, and the strategies for 2021 and beyond. Recently MEDH announced the Company has achieved OTC CURRENT status with OTC Markets.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Enriquez explains the genesis and story behind the recent moves by MEDH. In 2020, amidst a global pandemic, the Company was able to make key strategic moves fortifying MEDH for future growth and expansion. MEDH’s broader growth strategy is to respond to growing interest in cannabis ancillary markets as legalization continues to expand from coast to coast in the U.S. and to increase the Company’s penetration of those burgeoning cannabis markets in 2021.

When asked about his Company’s market opportunity, Enriquez tells Smith, “We believe there is a substantial number of small to mid-sized cannabis companies, and emerging growth companies with strong organic growth plans that are materially cash generative that we will seek to acquire and partner with. They can potentially generate attractive returns for our shareholders and all of these companies will benefit by being brought under our umbrella as a publicly traded company.” Enriquez added, “The Company is ideally positioned for scale and growth. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-medx-holdings-medh/.

About MedX Holdings, Inc.:

MedX Holdings, Inc. is a brands and acquisition company. Our vision is to develop brands and the ancillary infrastructure needed to create demand through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, licensing, franchising, and providing solutions to the emerging hemp and cannabis industry.

Safe-Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

