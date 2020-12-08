Sensus Healthcare Announces CMS Sets Rates Higher for SRT Reimbursement

In addition to this revaluation, Evaluation & Management (E/M) codes that CMS directs users of SRT to utilize also are increasing by double-digit percentages. All these increases are effective as of January 1, 2021.

BOCA RATON, Fla, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS ), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued a new, final reimbursement amount for CPT code 77401 of approximately $41 per treatment. CPT code 77401 covers the delivery of Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT) and this new amount represents a 66% increase from current levels. This is the first meaningful revaluation of CPT code 77401 since 2002.

“Sensus, along with hundreds of physicians and thousands of skin cancer patients, have advocated for a more fair and equitable reimbursement for SRT for nearly a decade,” said Michael Sardano, Vice President & General Counsel of Sensus Healthcare. “We are thrilled that our physician customers will finally be paid a fairer amount for an effective, non-invasive and patient-friendly method of treating non-melanoma skin cancer without the risks and recovery associated with other forms of treatment such as surgery. SRT has been shown to have a virtually identical cure rate to Mohs surgery, yet because SRT is non-invasive, patients who choose this form of treatment have one less thing to worry about during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We are optimistic that a higher level of reimbursement will support the ability of dermatologists to offer SRT as an option to their patients. This is very important in light of guidelines recently issued by the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) that recommend SRT as the first-line alternative to surgery when treating patients,” said Dr. Mark Nestor, President of the American Cutaneous Oncology Society (ACOS), an advocate group for SRT users. “The ASTRO recommendation also follows the published Consensus guidelines supporting the use of SRT as the leading highly effective, non-invasive treatment option for non-melanoma skin cancer.”