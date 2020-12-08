 

Bragg Gaming CEO Adam Arviv Named to Hot 50 of 2021 Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders

Industry leading publication Gaming Intelligence recognizes Bragg’s transformation into a global gaming force

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that CEO Adam Arviv has been named to the prestigious Hot 50 of 2021 Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders list, by leading gaming industry publication Gaming Intelligence.

Mr. Arviv initially joined Bragg in 2018 as a strategic investor, working closely with the group’s management team to focus the company on international growth. He stepped into the CEO role in 2020 and has since engineered a complete transformation of the company into a global gaming force.

“We’re very excited to receive this recognition of Bragg’s ongoing transformation into a leading force in the gaming world,” said Mr. Arviv. “Gaming Intelligence is a top industry publication, and we’re especially pleased to receive these accolades from such a highly respected source.”

Bragg has grown exponentially over the past two years, most recently achieving 72 per cent revenue growth in the third quarter year-over-year. The Company has also added more than 30 new significant customers in 2020.

About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business i-gaming platform, product aggregator, casino content, managed sportsbook and managed services provider.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:
Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group
info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Kelly Morgan
kelly.morgan@kaiserpartners.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group
tim@bragg.games

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

