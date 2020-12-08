 

Verizon Business expands its SD WAN portfolio with the addition of Silver Peak

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 14:00  |  45   |   |   

Verizon Business enterprise customers can utilize the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD WAN edge platform to help accelerate the deployment of secure, integrated WAN connectivity from Edge-to-Cloud

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business is expanding its Software Defined-Wide Area Network (SD WAN) portfolio to include the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect edge platform as a managed service offering.

Recently acquired by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, the addition of the Silver Peak EdgeConnect platform to Verizon’s SD WAN portfolio provides enterprises with new optionality to transition to an SD WAN with integrated WAN Optimization environment for the management of business applications.

“There’s a transformative shift in the way that enterprises are looking to manage their WAN edge architecture, particularly in the context of today’s business climate. Legacy networks simply can’t keep up with the requirements of today’s cloud-first enterprises and the addition of the Silver Peak EdgeConnect platform to Verizon’s SD WAN portfolio is yet another achievement in driving value to businesses looking for rapid deployment of SD WAN and WAN Optimization experiences,” said Aamir Hussain, senior vice president of business products at Verizon Business.

Verizon’s SD WAN portfolio helps customers accelerate network transformation with advanced cloud control, centrally orchestrated and turnkey automated service assurance and management that is now integrated with Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect appliances and SaaS-based controllers to deliver a seamless service experience. In addition, these capabilities can be delivered with other value-added capabilities such as Security, WAN Optimization and Verizon Wireless Connectivity.

“As enterprises continue to advance digital transformation initiatives, many are realizing that an intelligent WAN architecture is critical to achieving maximum value from existing and ongoing cloud investments,” said David Hughes, founder of Silver Peak and senior vice president of the WAN business at Aruba. “Enterprises can benefit from Verizon’s industry-leading managed services practice that now includes the Unity EdgeConnect SD WAN edge platform.”

Verizon was first to market with a global SD WAN offer and the first to deliver virtualized services globally and was recently recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed SD WAN 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45837420, August 2020) report.

For three years in a row, Gartner has recognized Silver Peak as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure*.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Silver Peak

Silver Peak, recently acquired by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, delivers the transformational promise of the cloud with a business-first networking model. The Unity EdgeConnect self-driving wide area network platform liberates enterprises from conventional WAN approaches to transform the network from a constraint to a business accelerant. More than 2,000 globally distributed enterprises have deployed Silver Peak SD-WAN solutions across 100 countries. Learn more at silver-peak.com.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Kyle Ragonese (US)
kyle.ragonese@verizon.com
732.236.3526

Nilesh Pritam (APAC)
+65.6248.6599
nilesh.pritam@sg.verizon.com

Clare Ward (EMEA)
+44.118.905.3501
clare.ward@uk.verizon.com


Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon Business expands its SD WAN portfolio with the addition of Silver Peak Verizon Business enterprise customers can utilize the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD WAN edge platform to help accelerate the deployment of secure, integrated WAN connectivity from Edge-to-CloudBASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
Biofrontera enters into a license and supply agreement with Galenica AB for the marketing of Ameluz ...
Novo Nordisk A/S: Rectification
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Verizon to speak at UBS Global TMT Conference December 8
04.12.20
Verizon to speak at UBS Global TMT Conference December 7
03.12.20
12.03.20: Verizon declares quarterly dividend
03.12.20
Verizon continues to lead industry in fight against robocalls
02.12.20
Vergiss AT&T: Hier sind 3 bessere Dividendentitel
02.12.20
5 Dividenden-Aktien mit hoher Rendite für die Watchlist
01.12.20
Verizon Media Launches Unified ID Solution “Verizon Media ConnectID”
01.12.20
AT&T SportsNet returns to Verizon Fios
30.11.20
Verizon supports remote learning in New York City with $43M commitment, impacting 39,000 students
30.11.20
Verizon to speak at Wells Fargo TMT Summit December 1

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN