 

Harpoon Therapeutics Reports Clinical Progress Across All Four TriTAC Pipeline Development Programs

HPN424 has shown confirmed partial response in treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in highest fixed dose cohort (160 ng/kg) of continuing Phase 1/2a dose escalation trial

Three of seven patients in highest fixed dose HPN424 cohort have shown PSA reduction

Dose escalation trials advancing for HPN536 and HPN217 with initial data readouts and initiation of expansion cohorts expected in 2021

Management to host clinical update webcast/call today, December 8, 2020, at 8 a.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today provided a pipeline update and reported a confirmed partial response based on RECIST v1.1 criteria for its most advanced program, HPN424 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). As of December 1, 2020, in the 160ng/kg cohort, which is the highest fixed dose tested to date, 7 patients have been enrolled and one patient has achieved a confirmed partial response. In addition, 3 patients enrolled in this cohort had serum PSA reductions, including one with a reduction of 50% (PSA50). Dose escalation continues in this trial, in the Phase 1/2a clinical trials for HPN536 as a treatment for ovarian cancer and other mesothelin-expressing solid tumors and in the HPN217 Phase 1/2 clinical trial for multiple myeloma. Step dosing is being utilized in all programs to accelerate testing of higher doses. Dosing of the first patient in the Phase 1/2 trial for Harpoon’s fourth TriTAC development program, HPN328, in small cell lung cancer and other DLL3-associated tumors is expected to occur by the end of the year.

”We are pleased to provide a trial update to our shareholders today, as well as outline our expectations for 2021. We have made significant progress in all of our clinical development programs in 2020,” stated Gerald McMahon, Ph.D., President and CEO of Harpoon Therapeutics. “We are excited to report our first confirmed partial response in the continuing dose escalation trial for HPN424, especially in a heavily pretreated patient population with advanced metastatic disease. We are also excited by the potential for multiple data releases in 2021 on all four of our programs, which we believe represent meaningful milestones for our company.”

