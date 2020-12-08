Sleep Apnea Devices Market to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 10.3% From 2020 With COVID-19 Impact - Meticulous Research Analysis

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meticulous Research in its latest publication, titled " Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Type (Therapeutic Devices (CPAP, APAP, BPAP, ASV, Oral Appliances, Masks)), Diagnostic Devices (PSG, Oximeter, Home Sleep Testing Devices), End User (Hospitals and Sleep Labs, Home Care Settings/Individuals) - Global Forecast to 2027" , states that the sleep apnea devices market is expected to reach $12.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020.

Factors driving the growth of this market include growing number of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, increasing public & clinical awareness about sleep apnea, growing public & private sector initiatives, growing usage of oral appliances, and technological advancements. However, the high cost of CPAP machines is restraining the growth of this market.

The abnormal breathing patterns characterize sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) or sleep apnea during sleep. This covers all sleep-related diseases, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), central sleep apnea (CSA), and hypoventilation syndromes. Among these, OSA is the most common form of SDB characterized by repetitive complete or partial collapses of the upper airway during sleep. Hypoventilation syndromes are usually linked with other chronic diseases such as obesity, chronic obstructive lung disease, and neuromuscular disease.

Sleep destruction and the lack of deep sleep at night due to SDB can lead to excessive daytime sleepiness and reduced cognitive function, including memory loss and lack of concentration, depression, and irritability. Therefore, untreated sleep apnea is causing a strong economic impact across the globe in terms of workplace accidents, roadside accidents, lost productivity, and comorbid diseases & serious health problems. To avoid these indirect losses, the government agencies, associations, and other stakeholders in this industry are continuously taking various initiatives to improve awareness about sleep apnea and related available diagnostic and therapeutic measures, creating traction in this market's growth. On the other hand, the rising demand for home healthcare and increasing focus on telemedicine & mHealth are the factors expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the market.