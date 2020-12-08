 

Glue takes its virtual collaboration platform to the next level with AI-powered customizable avatars

-     New highly expressive avatars created in partnership with UK-based facial animation pioneers Rapport

-     New Glue operating system featuring speech-to-text capabilities for more efficient VR use

-     Axel Springer, BCG Platinion, T-Systems and Maillefer among businesses using Glue for their remote collaborations

HELSINKI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glue Collaboration, the leader in collaborative, real-time VR software services, today announced a major new release of Glue that enables greater immersion and frictionless interaction for remote teams as they co-create, learn, plan and share.

"Available to all our users today, this is our most significant release so far," said Jussi Havu, CEO, Glue Collaboration. "Alongside a new operating system with speech-to-text capabilities, we're introducing our ground-breaking new avatars. Everything adds up to our most immersive VR meetings yet, providing a space for remote workers to effectively collaborate even when they're thousands of miles apart."

Glue provides shared virtual environments where dispersed participants can come together as if they were face to face in a real physical space. Appealing to people's visual, haptic and auditory senses, Glue provides a level of immersion in remote meetings simply not possible with conventional video conferencing software.

Super expressive avatars
In the latest update, Glue introduces its most expressive avatars yet. These leverage artificial intelligence and advanced graphics capabilities to more closely mimic people's behavior and features. The enhancements are designed to make communication feel as natural as it does in the real world, ensuring users focus on their meeting agenda rather than worrying about adjusting their camera. 

 To develop the new avatars, Glue integrated new AI-powered facial animation technology. For this, it turned to Edinburgh-based Rapport, a pioneer in facial animation and lip syncing technology that works with some of the world's leading animation and gaming studios.

 "We worked with Glue to enable facial animation that looks as natural as possible and is generated in real-time from audio input alone," said Gregor Hofer, CEO and Founder at Rapport. "We're especially delighted with the new Glue avatars as they exhibit a level of expressiveness that makes them highly engaging and compelling."

