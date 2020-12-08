 

AppViewX Names Veteran Product Leader Ravishankar Chamarajnagar as SVP Product Management and Seasoned HR Leader Anjali Jamdar as Chief People Officer

- AppViewX significantly bolsters its management team for continued high growth, customer success, and new partner opportunities via transformational products and people

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AppViewX, the pioneer and leader in simplifying PKI management and F5 automation, today announced the appointments of Anjali Jamdar as Chief People Officer and Ravishankar "Ravi" Chamarajnagar as Senior Vice President of Product Management. In their executive roles, Ravi and Anjali will be responsible for driving alignment across different functions to be better attuned to market and customer needs for all AppViewX products. 

Ravi joins AppViewX from Airwatch and VMWare, where his outstanding product leadership and innovation was a catalyst for new products and value streams that resulted in high growth, new logos and customer success. At his time at Airwatch, Ravi successfully steered the team in building groundbreaking products, which paved the way for an acquisition by VMware for $1.4B

"I'm incredibly excited to join the powerhouse team at AppViewX to lead product strategy during this critical phase of hyper growth and global expansion," said Ravi, SVP, Product Management at AppViewX. "In my initial conversations with the team, I quickly realized the value and impact that AppViewX and its products and solutions have on some of the top global enterprises who are customers. I am very confident that AppViewX will continue to delight customers while continuing to deliver innovative solutions and address critical industry needs. I look forward to being part of the journey as we build strong PKI, certificate lifecycle management, and machine identity solutions on top of our orchestration platform for the future."

With 20+ years of hands-on experience running and scaling global product organizations, Ravi will play an integral part in defining the platform roadmap along with the existing team of experts and industry pioneers at AppViewX. Ravi has also held leadership positions at Cisco and Inktomi working on networking and security products. 

"As AppViewX continues to lead the charge in machine identity, certificate lifecycle management and ADC automation, I'm delighted to have these two dynamic and exceptional leaders join our team. This further confirms our deep commitment to and focus on the customers and markets we serve," said Gregory Webb, CEO at AppViewX. "Ravi's experience makes him the ideal leader to accelerate AppViewX's product journey for the enterprise to provide cost effective, innovative and value-adding solutions. With Anjali as Chief People Officer, I'm certain that we will exceed our growth targets by recruiting world-class and diverse talent while establishing forward-thinking workplace policies."

