Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.12.2020 / 14:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Regina
Last name(s): Kern

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Kern
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NanoRepro AG

b) LEI
3912008FCA63AGIMEV74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Bearer subscription right DE000A3H2275

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 110,000 subscription rights as part of a a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NanoRepro AG
Untergasse 8
35037 Marburg
Germany
Internet: www.nanorepro.com

 
Diskussion: Nanorepro - gute Chance bei geringem Risiko
Wertpapier


DGAP-DD NanoRepro AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 08.12.2020 / 14:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

