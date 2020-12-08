

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.12.2020 / 14:21

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Regina Last name(s): Kern

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Michael Last name(s): Kern Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

NanoRepro AG

b) LEI

3912008FCA63AGIMEV74

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: Bearer subscription right DE000A3H2275

b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 110,000 subscription rights as part of a a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

08.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

