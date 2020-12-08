Genprex Completes Manufacturing Technology Transfer for Novel Gene Therapy

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, announced today that it has successfully completed the technology transfer of its manufacturing process for the production of REQORSA immunogene therapy, the Company’s lead drug candidate, from the major cancer research institution where it was previously manufactured to experienced, commercial Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs).

The completed technology transfer marks a significant achievement for Genprex. For the first time, REQORSA was manufactured at commercial scale in a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) compliant facility, outside of the research institution where REQORSA was discovered. The Company believes production and process improvements will result in a reliable, scalable, reproducible and stable drug product suitable for storage, shipment and patient use. The Company believes that it is on track to complete manufacturing of clinical grade REQORSA to supply the Company’s upcoming Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-2 clinical trials that combine REQORSA with Tagrisso (marketed by AstraZeneca) and with Keytruda (marketed by Merck & Co., Inc.), respectively, both of which are on track to be initiated in the first-half 2021.

“The successful completion of our manufacturing technology transfer represents a major milestone for Genprex,” said Rodney Varner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genprex. “We are delighted to collaborate with leading, global CDMOs that have enabled us to complete the successful engineering batch. We are now focused on the completion of commercial scale production of REQORSA, for use in our two upcoming clinical trials. At the same time, our clinical group is engaging with clinical trial sites who will recruit and treat patients related to our clinical trials.”

All components of the manufacturing processes, including the final drug product, have been manufactured at commercial CDMOs. Furthermore, Genprex’s engineering run met all specifications.

REQORSA is comprised of TUSC2 plasmid DNA (the active agent in REQORSA) encapsulated in non-viral nanoparticles that are administered intravenously and designed to target tumor cells. Earlier this year, Genprex announced an agreement with Aldevron, LLC to manufacture the TUSC2 plasmid DNA used in REQORSA.