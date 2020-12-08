 

Genprex Completes Manufacturing Technology Transfer for Novel Gene Therapy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 14:16  |  67   |   |   

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, announced today that it has successfully completed the technology transfer of its manufacturing process for the production of REQORSA immunogene therapy, the Company’s lead drug candidate, from the major cancer research institution where it was previously manufactured to experienced, commercial Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs).

The completed technology transfer marks a significant achievement for Genprex. For the first time, REQORSA was manufactured at commercial scale in a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) compliant facility, outside of the research institution where REQORSA was discovered. The Company believes production and process improvements will result in a reliable, scalable, reproducible and stable drug product suitable for storage, shipment and patient use. The Company believes that it is on track to complete manufacturing of clinical grade REQORSA to supply the Company’s upcoming Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-2 clinical trials that combine REQORSA with Tagrisso (marketed by AstraZeneca) and with Keytruda (marketed by Merck & Co., Inc.), respectively, both of which are on track to be initiated in the first-half 2021.

“The successful completion of our manufacturing technology transfer represents a major milestone for Genprex,” said Rodney Varner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genprex. “We are delighted to collaborate with leading, global CDMOs that have enabled us to complete the successful engineering batch. We are now focused on the completion of commercial scale production of REQORSA, for use in our two upcoming clinical trials. At the same time, our clinical group is engaging with clinical trial sites who will recruit and treat patients related to our clinical trials.”

All components of the manufacturing processes, including the final drug product, have been manufactured at commercial CDMOs. Furthermore, Genprex’s engineering run met all specifications.

REQORSA is comprised of TUSC2 plasmid DNA (the active agent in REQORSA) encapsulated in non-viral nanoparticles that are administered intravenously and designed to target tumor cells. Earlier this year, Genprex announced an agreement with Aldevron, LLC to manufacture the TUSC2 plasmid DNA used in REQORSA.

Seite 1 von 3


Genprex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: GNPX - FDA-Fast-Track Designation für Gentherapie gegen Lungenkrebs
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genprex Completes Manufacturing Technology Transfer for Novel Gene Therapy Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, announced today that it has successfully completed the technology …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data Evaluating Potential of Liso-cel Across Leukemia and Lymphomas ...
Opendoor Technologies to Trade on Nasdaq as “OPEN”
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Genprex to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on December 8
30.11.20
Genprex Initiates Site Recruitment for Acclaim-1 Clinical Trial for the Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
24.11.20
Genprex to Participate at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational on December 1
11.11.20
Genprex to Participate in Panel at Life Sciences Summit on November 17
10.11.20
Genprex Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Lead Researcher of University of Pittsburgh, George K. Gittes, MD

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
98
GNPX - FDA-Fast-Track Designation für Gentherapie gegen Lungenkrebs