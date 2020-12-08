NETSCOUT Extends Long-Standing Partnership With Vodafone Through Multi-Year Agreement

“We value our relationship with Vodafone and our ability to provide them with the robust, proven technologies that deliver pervasive troubleshooting and performance management across all of their technology domains,” stated Michael Szabados, chief operating officer, NETSCOUT. “Our ability to provide them with the smart data and insights they need to inform their analytics platform helps them continue extending and enhancing their services across Europe.”

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC ., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of service assurance, security, and business analytics, today announced the extension of its long-term partnership with Vodafone. The exclusive, multi-year agreement leverages NETSCOUT’s InfiniStreamNG platform to help provide real-time, end-to-end visibility across Vodafone’s hybrid environment.

“The InfiniStreamNG platform helps us intelligently and efficiently analyze packet and flow data for seamless view and control of our services, networks, and applications across 13 countries,” stated Mario Volonterio, head of OSS and virtual infrastructure engineering, Vodafone Group. “With NETSCOUT’s solutions, we’re able to analyze and enhance our network performance to deliver an exceptional customer experience.”

NETSCOUT’S agreement covers the virtual and 5G environments across all of Vodafone’s European operations and Vodafone Group entities and services.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) helps assure digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate, and secure their digital transformation. Our approach transforms the way organizations plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications. Our nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor Smart DDoS Protection by NETSCOUT products help protect against attacks that threaten availability, and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers, or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT’s performance and security solutions powered by service intelligence can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

