 

NETSCOUT Extends Long-Standing Partnership With Vodafone Through Multi-Year Agreement

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of service assurance, security, and business analytics, today announced the extension of its long-term partnership with Vodafone. The exclusive, multi-year agreement leverages NETSCOUT’s InfiniStreamNG platform to help provide real-time, end-to-end visibility across Vodafone’s hybrid environment.

“We value our relationship with Vodafone and our ability to provide them with the robust, proven technologies that deliver pervasive troubleshooting and performance management across all of their technology domains,” stated Michael Szabados, chief operating officer, NETSCOUT. “Our ability to provide them with the smart data and insights they need to inform their analytics platform helps them continue extending and enhancing their services across Europe.”

“The InfiniStreamNG platform helps us intelligently and efficiently analyze packet and flow data for seamless view and control of our services, networks, and applications across 13 countries,” stated Mario Volonterio, head of OSS and virtual infrastructure engineering, Vodafone Group. “With NETSCOUT’s solutions, we’re able to analyze and enhance our network performance to deliver an exceptional customer experience.”

NETSCOUT’S agreement covers the virtual and 5G environments across all of Vodafone’s European operations and Vodafone Group entities and services.

Disclaimer

