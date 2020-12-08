 

Calix Partners With Arlo, a Leading Internet-Connected Camera Brand, Expanding the CSP’s Ability to Offer the Ultimate Home Experience With the Revenue EDGE

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced the addition of a leading internet-connected camera brand Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) to the expanding ecosystem of Revenue EDGE solutions. Calix will offer the revenue-generating Arlo connected camera solution as part of EDGE Suites so communications service providers (CSP) can deliver industry-leading video monitoring and do-it-yourself (DIY) security to their subscribers. This new offering will be fully integrated into the Calix Cloud platform, meaning CSPs can quickly go to market with almost zero integration (as the new service is pre-integrated into Calix Support Cloud) and achieve the highest level of sales success through the power of real-time behavioral data with Calix Marketing Cloud. The Arlo offering is particularly exciting for CSPs that have invested in fiber networks as it allows subscribers to add a powerful service that leverages the upload potential of a symmetrical fiber offering.

Arlo is a pioneer in the industry and provides wireless connected cameras, floodlights, and video doorbells to help consumers secure people and their property. By leveraging connected camera capabilities from Arlo through the EDGE Suites, CSPs can expand their services via a fully managed experience that leverages the existing EDGE Suite offerings (such as ProtectIQ) for device security. With the addition of the Arlo offering to the Revenue EDGE solution, a CSP will be able to:

  • Offer a sticky, high-demand service that will delight the subscriber, grow revenue, and reduce churn.
  • Leverage the real-time behavioral analytics in Calix Marketing Cloud to identify broadband subscribers with a high propensity to buy connected cameras.
  • Leverage Calix Support Cloud to ensure that connectivity is maintained to the cameras, validate device health, and help maintain account status.
  • Add a service that leverages the upload strength of a full symmetric fiber network and encourages subscribers to upgrade their service to improve the home experience.

“Arlo’s mission is to provide peace of mind and our strategic partnership with Calix will enable even wider distribution to the communities serviced by their strong network of CSPs,” said Matt McRae, CEO of Arlo. “Our solutions featuring award-winning devices and the SmartCloud platform provide best-in-class smart security solutions to their customers that already trust Calix and the CSPs to deliver connected and secure Wi-Fi solutions."

