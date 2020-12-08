Bombardier to modernize S-Bahn Stuttgart’s 430 and 423 series fleets as commissioned by Deutsche Bahn Regio AG

Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation has been awarded a contract by Deutsche Bahn (DB) to modernize their current S-Bahn Stuttgart fleet consisting of 423 and 430 series trains. The modernization will increase passenger comfort considerably. The contract is valued at approximately 103 million euro ($125 million US). The contract includes the provision of engineering services to redesign the S-Bahn Stuttgart 423 and 430 series fleets, along with the modernization and delivery of three converted prototype vehicles per series and the material delivery for the modernization of the remaining vehicles, to be carried out in-house by S-Bahn Stuttgart. The development will take place at Bombardier's Mannheim and Hennigsdorf sites, while the required modernization of the prototypes will be carried out in Hennigsdorf.

“With the interior elements of our redesign, we are meeting the latest requirements for urban mobility. For passengers in the Stuttgart region, this means better passenger service and more space for wheelchairs, strollers as well as bicycles through additional multi-purpose areas,” said Dr. Dirk Rothenstein, CEO of S-Bahn Stuttgart.

“We are proud that our long-standing customer and partner S-Bahn Stuttgart relies on us as the vehicle manufacturer to modernize the existing Stuttgart area fleet. The fleet currently consists of 157 trains, many of which have been in reliable operation in the Stuttgart area for more than two decades and will be extended to 215 trains. They cover more than 23 million kilometres every year and bring more than four hundred thousand passengers safely to their destination every day. We look forward to making them fit and more comfortable for decades to come,” added François Muller, Head of Services at Bombardier Transportation in Germany.