Chinook Therapeutics Announces License Agreement with Morehouse School of Medicine for Development of Therapies in Kidney Diseases Disproportionately Affecting African Americans and Underserved Communities

Under the terms of the agreement, Chinook has been granted an exclusive, worldwide, sublicensable, royalty-bearing right and license under certain patents related to methods and compositions for the treatment and detection of kidney diseases, including HIV-associated nephropathy (HIVAN) and/or focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) using endothelin-1 receptor antagonists, to develop and commercialize therapeutic products. Terms of the license agreement have not been disclosed.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that it has entered into a license agreement with Morehouse School of Medicine for certain patents supporting the development of therapeutics in kidney diseases that disproportionately affect people of West African descent and underserved communities.

“We are pleased to partner with Morehouse School of Medicine as we share a commitment to developing precision medicine therapies for kidney diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly in underserved populations,” said Tom Frohlich, chief business officer of Chinook. “We intend to continue expanding the depth and breadth of our intellectual property portfolio as we advance our product pipeline and bring forward therapies that potentially improve health outcomes for all patients.”

“African Americans are three times more likely to require renal replacement therapy than their white counterparts. We are excited to partner with Chinook Therapeutics,” noted James Lillard, Associate Dean for Research Affairs at Morehouse School of Medicine. “This partnership is well-aligned with our shared vision of leading the creation and advancement of health equity.”

About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook’s product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase 3-ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an investigational anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a Phase 1b trial for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Chinook is advancing CHK-336, a small-molecule preclinical development candidate for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.